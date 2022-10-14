H-1 Freeway Rehabilitation project from Valkenburgh Street to Salt Lake Boulevard begins, Oct. 21

Main, News Posted on Oct 14, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public of the H-1 Freeway Rehabilitation project roadwork schedule beginning Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Two right lanes will be closed on the H-1 Freeway, westbound direction between the Valkenburgh Street underpass and Salt Lake Boulevard underpass, from 8 p.m. on Friday night, Oct. 21, continuously through 2:30 a.m. on Monday morning, Oct. 24. The following weekends of Friday, Oct. 28, and Friday, Nov. 4 will have the same lane closure schedule.

On Friday Nov. 18, and subsequent weekends, the H-1 Freeway Rehab project will require a full westbound closure. Closure details are as follows:

2 westbound right lanes closed on Friday at 8 p.m.

3 westbound right lanes closed on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Full westbound freeway closure on Sunday at 8 a.m.

All lanes will open on Monday at 2:30 a.m.

While the full closure is in place, motorists will be detoured to Kamehameha Highway as an alternate route.

The project will begin roadwork in the westbound direction from October 2022 through March 2023. Construction will then switch to the eastbound direction, and complete the rehabilitation project by June 2023, pending weather conditions. There will be no lane closures scheduled on holiday weekends and the last two weekends in December.

The H-1 Freeway Rehabilitation project will resurface and perform a full depth reconstruction of the roadway, replace guardrails, reconstruct gutters, install pavement marking and rumble strips, and repair signage.

HDOT advises motorists to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Motorists may use traffic apps like GoAkamai.org to view a live feed of traffic cameras, to help plan their commutes. HDOT appreciates the public’s cooperation as we work to improve the safety of our roadways. All roadwork is weather permitting.

###