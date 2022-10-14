Launch of new John J. Sark Memorial Scholarships

CANADA, October 14 - The Government of Prince Edward Island, through the Indigenous Relations Secretariat, is proud to announce two $1,000 John. J. Sark Memorial Scholarships for Indigenous students at Holland College.

The scholarships are in addition to three $1,000 John. J. Sark Memorial Scholarships available for Indigenous students at the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI) since 2012.

The program is available for the first time at Holland College for the 2022-2023 academic year. One entrance scholarship for first-year students and one scholarship for students currently enrolled in their second, third or fourth year.

To qualify for the scholarships, students must be enrolled in a full-time program and must be of Indigenous descent living in Prince Edward Island. Successful applicants will have demonstrated their contribution to their First Nations, Inuit or Métis community, and a commitment to their field of study.

The scholarship program was established in the name of distinguished Mi'kmaq Islander John James Sark of Lennox Island. He earned a post-secondary education at St. Dunstan's University, and was the Island's first Mi'kmaq teacher.

“The John J. Sark Memorial scholarship provides hope and opportunities for indigenous students. Education is about more than the course work; it expands your view of the world and you learn a lot about yourself in the process,” said Sarah Sark, granddaughter of John J. Sark. “The possibility to pursue post-secondary education led me on an unexpected career path and opened my mind to possibilities that I would have never considered. I hope that this scholarship helps a fellow Indigenous person to find their path in life, one that brings them happiness, joy and purpose in life.”

“As we continue our path toward reconciliation, the launch of the John. J. Sark Memorial Scholarships at Holland College is an important step in the recognition of supporting Indigenous students and a response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action. These scholarships will allow Indigenous students from PEI to continue their studies with some assistance for paying their fees. In turn, those students will be able to give back to their communities.” - Premier Dennis King, and Minister responsible for Indigenous Relations.

The deadline to apply for the John. J. Sark Memorial Scholarships at UPEI is Saturday, October 15, 2022. Apply on the UPEI website.

The deadline to apply for the John. J. Sark Memorial Scholarships at Holland College is Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Apply on the Holland College website.

Winners of both scholarships will be announced by late November or early December.

