Phigolf Offers Brand-New Way to Help Golfers Improve Their Game
The simulator improves golf swings with state-of-the-art sensors and graphics
Golf is a sport that typically requires the right conditions for play. These include having the right equipment, ample time and ideal weather conditions. But now, the new Phigolf simulator is revolutionizing the game by making it possible to play even when conditions are not ideal.
— Phigolf
Phigolf consists of only two components – a swing stick and a sensor – making it much more compact than a traditional golf set. Additionally, Phigolf can be played indoors, making it an ideal option for those days when it is too hot or cold to play outside. The simulator uses a multi-axis sensor that is attached to a club or the included swing stick, and it's not designed to use any balls. Users can optionally swing their own clubs and even hit foam, plastic or real balls.
The best part about Phigolf is that it saves time. A round of golf usually takes a minimum of four hours to play and can only be played during the day. Phigolf is playable anytime and anywhere. People are able to customize the rounds the way they want (3, 9 or 18 holes). Phigolf is also a very challenging game. It requires accuracy and precision, which improves skills.
For passionate golfers, having access to the game regardless of weather or location is key. Phigolf provides the perfect solution for those with limited space – it's easy to transport and can be taken on business trips or weekend getaways.
Phigolf integrates with WGT (World Golf Tour) and E6 Connect. WGT is run entirely from iOS and Android mobile devices, and E6 Connect is currently iOS only. Phigolf also has an in-house app that offers multiple golf courses, games and modes. Users can also play Phigolf by connecting a Macbook M1 series chipset.
Home fitness has become increasingly popular in recent years and Phigolf offers a great way to burn calories and stay active. With speed and rush mode options, users can get a great workout while enjoying a game of golf. Whether people are looking for a convenient way to play golf or a fun way to stay fit, Phigolf is the perfect solution.
