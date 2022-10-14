Government of Canada to Fund Crisis Hotlines Responding to Gender-Based Violence in Yukon

WHITEHORSE, YT, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Crisis hotlines are a lifeline to survivors of gender-based violence and are critical support services. Rates of gender-based violence in the Yukon are three times greater than the national average.

Today, Jenna Sudds, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced $500,000 to support crisis hotlines across Yukon. Ms. Sudds was joined by the Honourable Jeanie McLean, Yukon Minister responsible for the Women and Gender Equity Directorate, to announce the bilateral agreement.

This funding will help Yukon crisis hotlines serve the urgent needs of Canadians. The crisis hotlines will offer more robust services, resources, and support to prevent the escalation of gender-based violence.

This announcement marks one of the bilateral agreements recently signed with provincial and territorial governments. Over the next few months, the Government of Canada will continue to work with other provinces and territories to finalize similar bilateral agreements.

Further, the Parliamentary Secretary also announced that the Yukon Aboriginal Women's Council will receive just over $400,000 to provide gender-based violence prevention services and supports.

The announcements build on the Government of Canada's commitment to provide approximately $300 million in emergency COVID-19 funding to support individuals experiencing gender-based violence. Since April 2020, we've invested over $240 million of emergency COVID-19 funding in 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centers, and other organizations, including almost 140 organizations that serve Indigenous individuals.

"Providing timely funding for crisis hotlines is a necessity, and in the Yukon where the rate of sexual assault is higher than the national average, it is crucial that we support these services. Through this investment, these hotlines are able to continue providing life-saving services for women fleeing violence. The Government of Canada will remain committed to making Canada safer for everyone from coast to coast to coast."

Jenna Sudds, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Women and girls are disproportionately affected by gender-based violence and we know that the pandemic has only increased domestic violence across the country. It is important that we continue to provide resources for those experiencing gender-based violence, in particular Indigenous women and girls and those who identify as LGBTQQIA2S+. These crisis hotlines, supported by local organizations, help ensure all Yukoners can talk to someone about their options, no matter where they live in the territory. "

The Honourable Jeanie McLean, Minister responsible for the Women and Gender Equity Directorate

"Gender-based violence is never acceptable. While it disproportionately affects women and girls, every Yukoner deserves to feel safe regardless of their identified or perceived gender. These crisis hotlines provide an essential and accessible resource for individuals seeking help during life's most difficult moments. I am proud to be part of a government standing alongside our Yukon counterparts to sign another historic agreement to support crisis hotlines."

Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

Funding received by the Yukon Aboriginal Women's Council comes from the $55 million Call for Proposals launched earlier this year.

Call for Proposals launched earlier this year. This call for proposals is part of the approximately $3 billion over five years that the Government of Canada committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. This includes $601.3M over five years to advance toward a National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

over five years that the Government of committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. This includes over five years to advance toward a National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. Since April 2020 , the Government of Canada invested over $240 million of emergency COVID-19 funding in 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centers, and other organizations, including nearly 140 organizations that serve Indigenous individuals.

, the Government of invested over of emergency COVID-19 funding in 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centers, and other organizations, including nearly 140 organizations that serve Indigenous individuals. Between 2016 to 2021, Yukon led the country in population growth (+12.1% to 40,232). It was also the only sole territory that grew at a faster pace than Canada overall.

led the country in population growth (+12.1% to 40,232). It was also the only sole territory that grew at a faster pace than overall. GBV disproportionately affects women and girls. Certain intersectional populations also experience high levels of violence or are underserved in the GBV sector, such as Indigenous women and girls; Black and racialized women; immigrant and refugee women; members of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities; people with disabilities; and women living in Northern, rural, and remote communities.

Crisis hotlines across Canada saw a dramatic surge in calls from June to October 2020 , when the COVID lockdown measures first eased.

saw a dramatic surge in calls from June to , when the COVID lockdown measures first eased. Organizations operating crisis lines in Yukon report that the volume of calls increased during the pandemic, as victims of violence and those seeking related services experienced perceived and real barriers to safely accessing services.

