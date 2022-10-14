William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty Welcomes Renowned Berkshires Firm Brockman Real Estate

Chapin Fish and Jared Kelly of the 45-year-old landmark Berkshires company, with over $1 billion in total sales, join preeminent luxury real estate firm

The landmark Berkshires brokerage Brockman Real Estate has joined williampitt.com [William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty __title__ ], the company announced today. Brockman Real Estate broker/owners Chapin Fish and Jared Kelly will now operate out of the preeminent luxury real estate firm's Great Barrington, Mass., brokerage.

The new partnership combines the local renown and expertise of Brockman Real Estate with the world-renowned reputation and global reach of the Sotheby's International Realty brand, creating a new standard of excellence in the Berkshires.

Brockman Real Estate has been synonymous with the best of the Berkshires since its founding 45 years ago. Together, Fish and Kelly's wealth of experience, exceptional local expertise and devotion to superior service has helped Brockman Real Estate achieve collective sales of more than $1 billion dollars in real estate in Berkshire County, according to the Berkshires FlexMLS system.

"We are thrilled that Chapin and Jared have chosen to align their prestigious firm with our brand. Our world-class offerings and their market-leading status are a perfect match that will greatly benefit the Berkshires community," said Stephanie McNair, brokerage manager for William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty's Great Barrington and Lenox brokerages. "We look forward to many years of success together."

"Brockman brings to this partnership the highest standard of personal service and ethics and a legacy of nearly half a century of success. We are excited to take full advantage of the opportunity to leverage our strengths with the unparalleled local and global marketing and support William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty offers. This is a perfect match for the Berkshires," said Chapin Fish, Broker-Owner of Brockman Real Estate.

"In 2020, Chapin and I partnered in order to offer our clients unmatched expertise and service. Today, in joining this iconic and globally recognized brand, we are elevating that standard even further, creating an unparalleled service offering for our clients," said Jared Kelly, Broker-Owner of Brockman Real Estate.

Fish and Kelly were the top-selling co-listing agents in Berkshire County in 2021,with more than $34 million in sales, per Berkshires FlexMLS.

Fish has spent nearly 20 years with Brockman Real Estate and more than a decade as Broker-Owner. Over those 20 years, he has consistently ranked as one of the top three agents in the Berkshires by closed dollar volume. His portfolio of sold properties includes significant and complex estates and land parcels, waterfront escapes and historic, generational homes. With a diverse background including prior careers in the travel/airline industries and as a professional actor, Fish prides himself on viewing real estate not as a sales business but as a people business, where he is focused on being conscientious and mindful of his clients' needs.

Kelly is making a return to William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, where he began his real estate career as an Associate Broker in 2016. He transitioned to the industry after a successful legal career in order to plant roots in the Berkshires and raise his growing family. Kelly quickly established himself as a rising star in the region, culminating in his recognition as William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty's top-producing agent in Berkshire County in 2019. Since joining forces with Fish as Broker-Owner at Brockman Real Estate in 2020, Kelly helped lead that firm to record sales levels. He has solidified a reputation for impeccable honesty, an ability to simplify complex issues, and unmatched levels of dedication and professionalism.

Fish and Kelly are both devoted to serving their community. Fish has been a volunteer firefighter for almost two decades and serves as a trustee of the Bidwell House Museum of Monterey, while Kelly serves as Chair of the Egremont Planning Board. Fish also purchased and has been restoring the 1780 Monterey General Store, which is set to reopen in 2023 as a community hub, cafe and the future home of the Brockman Group at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty.

About William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Founded in 1949, William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $7 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 27 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Westchester County, New York. William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 37th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.com.

Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes 1,000 offices throughout 79 countries and territories on six continents.

