Duana Boswell-Loechel Joins Exclusive Haute Lawyer Network By Haute Living

Duana Boswell-Loechel joins the exclusive, invite-only Haute Lawyer Network with a concentration in family law.

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Haute Lawyer Network, well known for its exclusive and luxurious lifestyle publication, Haute Living, is privileged to present Mrs. Duana Boswell Loechel as a member and expert in her field. Haute Lawyer offers a prominent collective of leading attorneys.

The invitation-only network features only two lawyers per market. This partnership allows Haute Lawyer to connect its affluent readers with industry-leading attorneys in their area.

ABOUT BOSWELL LAW FIRM

In February 2019, the Boswell Law Firm was established to provide clients with the ultimate level of personalized focus and careful attention that each unique case deserves. Owned by Board Certified attorney, Duana Boswell-Loechel, Boswell Law Firm's office is conveniently located in the heart of the central business district in downtown Houston.

The Boswell Law Firm wanted to do things a bit different than other law firms. They develop an individualized plan for each case based upon the unique circumstances and needs of their clients. They not only help clients with legal needs, but they make sure each client has the tools needed to establish positive, successful lives following their court cases. The Boswell Law Firm believes that the battle does not always end with a judgment, sometimes additional help is needed beyond the courtroom. They have partnered with other professionals that can help clients in other aspects of their lives as needed.

