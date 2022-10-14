Submit Release
McDonald Hopkins welcomes Jory Berg to Strategic Advisory and Restructuring Department in Chicago

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jory Berg has joined the Chicago office of McDonald Hopkins LLC as an Associate in the Strategic Advisory and Restructuring Department

Berg's practice focuses on providing sound counsel to clients on complex matters and transactions. While Berg works with a wide variety of clients on various strategic advisory and restructuring challenges, he has particular expertise assisting with insurance coverage matters. This includes analyzing polices, providing comprehensive coverage analysis, and assisting insurers in disputed claims arising under primary and excess commercial general liability and directors and officers liability. He also works to advise on policy drafting, risk management, indemnity contract disputes, and other risk-shifting contract provisions.

Prior to the start of his legal career, Berg served as a forensic and litigation consultant for a global advisory firm where he provided independent dispute advisory, investigative, data acquisition/analysis, and forensic accounting services to the global business and legal community.

Berg earned his J.D. from Chicago-Kent College of Law and his Bachelor of Science in business from Indiana University.

He can be reached at 312.642.6943 and jberg@mcdonaldhopkins.com

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore/Annapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

CONTACT:
Cynthia Stewart
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Phone: 216.348.5733
Email: cstewart@mcdonaldhopkins.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdonald-hopkins-welcomes-jory-berg-to-strategic-advisory-and-restructuring-department-in-chicago-301649830.html

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins

