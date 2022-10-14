GameSquare Esports Announces All-Pro Dallas Cowboys Cornerback Trevon Diggs Joins Complexity Stars

NFL Star Leverages Passion for Gaming to Grow Personal Brand and Complexity Gaming Fandom

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / GameSquare Esports Inc. GSQGMSQF(FRA:29Q1) ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), announces that Trevon Diggs, an All-Pro Dallas Cowboys cornerback, has signed with Complexity Stars, expanding the division's roster of superstar athletes. Diggs is the first Cowboys player to sign with Complexity Stars and joins 10 celebrities, musicians, and professional athletes seeking to grow their audiences using the GameSquare platform which is at the intersection of sports, gaming, and entertainment.

"Trevon is a dominant force in the NFL and in gaming," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "His presence on the field and his love of gaming makes Trevon an outstanding addition to our star-studded roster. Complexity Stars brings world-class entertainers and athletes, like Diggs, together to showcase their passion for gaming and create experiences that resonate with gaming fans. GameSquare, through Complexity, GCN, Cut+Sew, Code Red, Fourth Frame Studios, and Mission Supply, is connecting brands with fans through an incredibly talented team of people and an audience of hundreds of millions gamers."

"While Dallas Cowboys fans know me as an athlete first, I'm also an avid gamer, and I'm looking forward to joining Complexity Stars to connect with more fans through gaming," said Diggs. "Complexity and the Cowboys share the same hunger for greatness, and it was a natural fit for me to join an esports organization that understands the intersection of sports, gaming, and entertainment."

Complexity Stars is the world's first gaming division for celebrities and professional athletes. Diggs joins a dynamic cast of Complexity Stars talent, including two-time NBA champion J.R. Smith, LA Galaxy Striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, and LA-based DJ duo Lost Kings, among others. The Stars roster benefits from Complexity's gaming and esports expertise to optimize and expand their brand relationships and the expertise that the GameSquare family of vertically integrated businesses operates in digital media and entertainment. Diggs' further strengthens the deep relationship between Complexity and the Cowboys organization.

Trevon Diggs will collaborate with Complexity's diverse roster of talent on unique experiences to grow his online presence and deepen connections with Cowboys and Complexity fans around the world. Details of future in-person events, branded content, and collaborations with other professional athletes and creators will be made available on Digg's social channels, complexity.gg, and gamesquare.com. The full roster of Complexity Stars is online at complexity.gg/teams/complexity-stars/.

Gamesquare has grown its audience of more than 220 million through its digital media network, reaching more than 115 million globally, and through its investments in Complexity Gaming which has helped to grow its aggregate social following from approximately ten million to more than 105 million. GameSquare continues to focus on expanding its audience and seeking opportunities through new talent, teams, and Complexity Stars members, like Trevon. Rapid growth has provided scale and amplified brand awareness including a multi-year sponsorship between Complexity Gaming and Lenovo. The sponsorship with Lenovo made it the exclusive desktop and laptop PC provider to Complexity Gaming and Complexity's Frisco-based headquarters are now named the Lenovo Legion Esports Center.

View the full video release announcement at twitter.com/Complexity

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is a vertically integrated, international digital media and entertainment company enabling global brands to connect and interact with gaming and esports fans. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency serving the UK, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA., NextGen Tech, LLC (dba as Complexity Gaming), a leading esports organization operating in the United States, Swingman LLC (dba Cut+Sew and Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA, Fourth Frame Studios, a multidisciplinary creative production studio, and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

