Media Advisory – KAG Canada and MADD Canada Memorialize Manitoba Victim of Impaired Driving in Road Safety Campaign

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Beryl Hansen went out for her usual morning walk near Portage la Prairie on the morning of April 20, 1999, neither she nor her family could have predicted the tragedy that was about to strike. The quiet, funny, recently-retired 59-year-old was struck and killed by an impaired driver, leaving her husband, daughter and two sons devastated by the sudden, senseless and preventable loss.



KAG Canada, the Canadian service group for The Kenan Advantage Group, Inc., and MADD Canada are honouring Beryl Hansen's memory as part of an ongoing mobile safety campaign. KAG Canada is putting Beryl's photo on 20 of its truck trailers, along with a message to motorists to call 911 if they see a driver they suspect is impaired. The campaign raises awareness about the impact of impaired driving while engaging the public to help police take impaired drivers off the roads before a deadly crash occurs. Thousands of motorists will see the message each day.

A truck trailer with Beryl's photo will be unveiled on Tuesday, October 18. Media are invited to attend the event and photo opportunity:



Date & Time:

Tuesday, October 18 at 11 a.m. Location: KAG Canada, 250 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, Manitoba, R2R 1V1 Special Guests: Honourable Kelvin Goertzen, Manitoba Minister of Justice and Attorney General

A/Deputy Mayor Markus Chambers, City of Winnipeg

Tyler Cochrane, Sr. VP of Information, KAG Canada

S/Sgt Carrie Kennedy, Unit Commander, RCMP D Division

Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Winnipeg Vice-President

Dawn Regan, Chief Operating Officer, MADD Canada

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the mobile safety campaign started by KAG Canada, the largest niche bulk commodity hauler in Canada. In all, 260 of KAG Canada's truck trailers have photos of impaired driving victims, along with the call 911 message.

For more information or to RSVP: Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager: 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer: 1-800-665-6233 ext. 223 / 905-330-7565 or dregan@madd.ca

