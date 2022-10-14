Eastbound Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam onramp and Airport offramp (Exit 16) closed Oct. 19 & 22 for expansion joint work

Main, News Posted on Oct 14, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of full ramp closures scheduled on the eastbound H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct, to replace compression seals on the expansion joints. The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam onramp and Airport offramp (Exit 16) will be closed on Wednesday night, Oct. 19, Saturday night, Oct. 22, and tentatively on Sunday night, Oct. 23, from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. While the ramps are closed, motorists will be directed to Nimitz Highway as an alternate route.

In sequence to the ramp closures, there will be two to four lane closures on the eastbound H-1 Freeway between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and Keehi Interchange on Monday nights through Sunday mornings, from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., beginning on Monday night, Oct. 17. Roadwork on the H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct will occur for the next four to five months.

HDOT advises the public to plan ahead and drive carefully through the work zone. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. All roadwork is weather permitting.

