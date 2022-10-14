PSD Issues Synthesis of Responses to Its RFI on Vermont's Electricity Policy and Programs

The Department of Public Service (PSD) on October 10, 2022, published a synthesis of responses to its Request for Input (“RFI”) on Vermont’s Electricity Policy and Programs. The comments submitted by individuals and organizations have also been posted and are available for review online by the public:

The RFI kicked off a comprehensive review of Vermont’s renewable and clean electricity policy and programs, and asked for feedback from the public on the process for this review. It also sought to gather initial input about what is important to Vermonters regarding the state’s supply of electricity.

The RFI and supporting documents can be viewed or downloaded from the Department's Renewables webpage.