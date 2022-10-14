Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine at Public Health Clinics for 12+ Starting October 17

CANADA, October 14 - Released on October 14, 2022

Available In Participating Pharmacies The Week Of October 17

Starting Monday, October 17, Saskatchewan residents 12 years and older may receive the Pfizer bivalent vaccine through Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) booked and walk-in clinics and clinics in First Nation and Métis communities operated by Indigenous Services Canada.

Participating pharmacies are scheduled to start receiving Pfizer bivalent booster doses the week of October 17. Watch for pharmacy appointments to be available later that week.

Starting October 17, all residents 12 - 17 years are eligible for a fourth (booster) dose, if it has been four months since your previous dose.

The Pfizer bivalent has been approved by Health Canada as a booster dose. It is recommended that all residents 12 years and older receive their bivalent booster dose at least four months following their last COVID-19 vaccination, regardless of the number of COVID-19 doses received to date.

If you have had COVID-19, you can receive any booster dose once you have recovered; however, you may choose to wait up to three months post-infection for a booster dose to receive the best immune response.

When booking your booster appointments online or attending a walk-in SHA clinic, you are not required to specify which COVID-19 vaccine you wish to receive. The option of a bivalent vaccine will be provided to eligible individuals in the clinic at the time of vaccination.

Bivalent Vaccines Improve Protection Against Omicron Variants

Booster doses of the original mRNA vaccines continue to provide good protection against severe COVID-19 outcomes, including those caused by Omicron variant infection; however, evidence to date shows that both the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent booster doses induce a stronger immune response and are expected to provide improved protection against the Omicron variant.

Getting up-to-date with either of these bivalent booster doses affords you the best protection against severe COVID-19 outcomes this fall.

Get Up-to-Date On Your COVID-19 Doses

All Saskatchewan residents six months and older are now eligible for vaccinations. Being up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccinations protects against severe illness and hospitalization at any age.

Book your flu shot through an SHA clinic or participating pharmacy and you can receive your COVID-19 dose at the same appointment.

