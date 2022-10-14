Saskatchewan to Lead Trade and Investment Mission to Mexico, Attend Tri-National Agricultural Accord

CANADA, October 15 - Released on October 14, 2022

Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit is travelling to Mexico to advance Saskatchewan's interests at trade and investment meetings in Guadalajara, Saltillo and Mexico City.

"Mexico is an important partner for Saskatchewan - especially in agriculture, and we look forward to advancing relationships with key buyers of Saskatchewan crops, cattle and genetics," Marit said. "Through this trade mission we are also working to increase collaboration in other sectors and reduce trade irritants with our neighbours and key trading partners."

The trade mission will include two days of programming in Mexico City to advance the province's trade and investment priorities not only in agriculture, but also critical minerals, oil and gas, and mining sectors. Minister Marit will be supported by the Saskatchewan Mexico Office and by Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership (STEP). The Mexico City program will emphasize Saskatchewan's role in a strong, sustainable North American economy as well as provide an opportunity for follow-up with Mexican stakeholders who visited Saskatchewan earlier this year as part of a STEP delegation.

Minister Marit will also attend the annual Tri-National Agricultural Accord, held this year in Saltillo, Mexico from October 18-19. The Accord brings together elected agricultural leaders and senior officials from Canadian provinces and U.S. and Mexican states to discuss agriculture and trade policy issues.

Saskatchewan will be hosting the annual Tri-National Agricultural Accord in 2023.

Several meetings will also be held in Guadalajara to promote Saskatchewan as a top supplier of high-quality cattle genetics and profile Saskatchewan food and feed ingredients.

Mexico was Saskatchewan's fifth largest export market last year with $993 million of sales, most of which are agrifood products with $959 million. Top exports included canola, wheat and pulses. Saskatchewan opened an international office in Mexico City earlier this year.

The Minister's delegation will depart Regina the morning of October 15 and return to Regina the morning of October 22.

