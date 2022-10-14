Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,504 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,924 in the last 365 days.

Digital Additive Named #1 Best Place for Women to Work in Atlanta

InHerSight recognizes Atlanta eCRM agency as the leader in eight categories

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Additive, an award-winning eCRM-focused agency specializing in Salesforce Marketing Cloud, is proud to be named the #1 Best Place for Women to Work in Atlanta by InHerSight, a company ratings platform dedicated to amplifying women's voices through reviews that reflect what women are looking for in a company or job.

The list of most women-friendly employers in Atlanta is created by ratings and reviews gathered from the female-identifying employees of the companies themselves. These ratings are applied to 18 factors of women-friendliness including paid time off, the ability to work remotely, maternity and adoptive leave, flexible work hours, management opportunities and more. These factors fall into the categories of opportunity, schedule & flexibility, enrichment, family, and culture with Digital Additive scoring a collective 4.9/5 based on 460 ratings. 

In addition to the honor of being named first in Best Places to Work in Atlanta, Digital Additive also appeared on other InHerSight rankings:

  • #1 Best Marketing and Advertising Company 
  • #1 Best Media Company
  • #1 Women in Leadership, Equal Opportunities for Men and Women, Management Opportunities, Flexible Work Hours, and Sense of Belonging
  • #3 Supporting Diversity
  • #4 Best Small Companies to Work For

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude to be recognized by InHerSight for categories that embody our core values as an agency," said Thrisa Powells, Digital Additive's People Operations Director. "It is truly an honor to work for a company that focuses on people, embraces diversity and inclusion, and encourages growth and development. More importantly, I am inspired by the amazing team members who dedicate themselves daily to make Digital Additive a great place to work."

Female leadership has been a part of Digital Additive's DNA from day one, with co-founder and President, Roxana Shershin creating an equitable agency that encourages women to grow their careers at the intersection of technology and marketing. "I'm so glad to see Digital Additive recognized as a place where women feel supported and encouraged to grow their leadership skills," Roxana says. "We want our team members to be able to show up as their fullest selves - inclusive of their interests, home life, background - and it's wonderful to know we're succeeding in fostering that kind of culture."

Contact Information:
Thrisa Powells
People Operations Director
thrisa.powells@digitaladditive.com
4045515558 x 150

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


You just read:

Digital Additive Named #1 Best Place for Women to Work in Atlanta

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.