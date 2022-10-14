Read more about Carr Encourages Georgians to Protect their Data and Devices During Cybersecurity Awareness Month

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr is sharing important tips and resources to help Georgia consumers, businesses, and organizations protect their data and devices from cyber threats during Cybersecurity Awareness Month. As a member of the Georgia Cyber Fraud Task Force, Carr is also highlighting the office’s continued efforts to combat the criminal movement of cyber fraud proceeds.

“Phishing scams, data breaches and malicious websites pose very real threats to Georgia consumers and businesses,” said Carr. “Our office is here to help by providing Georgians with important information about how to protect their network, data and devices from cyber fraud schemes. We also continue working with our partners on the Cyber Fraud Task Force to hold bad actors accountable and disrupt this type of criminal enterprise in our state.”

Georgia Cyber Fraud Task Force

As a member of the Georgia Cyber Fraud Task Force, the Attorney General’s Office works to combat the laundering of cyber-enabled fraud proceeds through banks in the Atlanta area. This includes working to disrupt the financial structure that makes these schemes so lucrative for criminals.

Comprised of local, state and federal law enforcement partners, the Cyber Fraud Task Force recently marked one year of progress. During this time, the Attorney General’s Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit has brought charges in a number of cases identified by the Task Force. A few of those cases are listed below.

In August 2022 , Carr announced the conviction of Borin Khoun for multiple counts of Theft by Taking relating to his involvement in cyber fraud scams targeting older adults. As part of his sentence, Khoun was ordered to pay $234,479.48 in restitution to his victims. This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.

In March 2022 , Carr announced the indictment of Mark L. Jones on one count of Theft by Taking. This case was investigated by the Georgia Attorney General's Office and the Cobb County Sherriff's Office.

In the event that a fraudster has tricked you into sending money, file a report with local law enforcement and submit a complaint to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at ic3.gov.

Tips and Resources

To help small businesses, non-profits, and places of worship safeguard their data and devices, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division created Cybersecurity in Georgia. This comprehensive guide includes critical tips and information about the different types of cyber threats, protecting your data and network, training employees about cybersecurity, planning for and responding to a security breach, cyber insurance and more. Download your copy here.

The Consumer Protection Division also offers the following tips to everyone who uses technology.