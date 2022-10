mRNA Therapeutics Market Size to Hit $12.31+ Bn, Globally, by 2030 Growing at 31.3+% CAGR

mRNA Vaccines and RNAi Therapeutics Market Share

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mRNA therapeutics market was estimated at USD 42.56 billion in 2021. The increased prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, HIV, and CVDs are among the primary drivers of a growing mRNA therapeutics market. Industry expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the rising demand for therapeutic medications and vaccines to treat viral diseases like HIV, Ebola, influenza, and most notably COVID-19.

mRNA vaccines and RNAi therapeutics market size is anticipated to increase globally during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of chronic disease and infectious disease, initiatives taken by government for large scale sequencing projects. Moreover, target specialty and selectivity of treatment and increase in awareness about vaccination are some mRNA vaccines and RNAi therapeutics market trends which further drive mRNA vaccines and RNAi therapeutics market growth. However, high cost of research, threat of failure and challenges in quantification of mRNA are anticipated to hamper the market growth. Conversely, application of mRNA technology and development of mRNA biomarker is expected to offer lucrative mRNA vaccines and RNAi therapeutics market opportunity for the key player in the market.

Many governmental agencies and vaccine manufacturers have focused on the COVID-19 viruses, and it's believed that this may hasten business expansion. Additionally, it is anticipated that throughout the projected timeframe, a greater variety of providers would employ creative strategies, such as integrating the phases 1 and 2 clinical study phases and securing regulatory requirements from health organizations more swiftly, which will support industry expansion.

๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

- In 2021, the communicable diseases category dominated the industry and accounted for all revenues.

- In 2021, the preventive vaccinations sector completely controlled the industry.

- The sector of clinics and hospitals, which had a share of revenue of over 61% in 2021, is anticipated to expand at the fastest pace throughout the projected timeframe.

- North America will dominate the market in 2021 with a market of about 35% and is expected to expand at the quickest rate throughout the forecast period.

- In terms of revenue share in 2021, Europe came in second.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

1. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

2. Arcturus Therapeutics

3. Argos Therapeutics Inc.

4. AstraZeneca plc.

5. BioNTech SE

6. CRISPR Therapeutics AG

7. Curevac AG

8. Etherna Immunotherapies

9. Ethris GMBH

10. GSK plc.

11. IN-CELL-ART and others.

๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž

Hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis genetic

Acute hepatic porphyria

Primary hyperoxaluria type 1

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

๐‘๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐š๐๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

IV infusion

Subcutaneous

๐„๐ง๐ ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ

Research Institutes

Hospitals and clinics

