New Jersey Ballet’s Fall Season Opener as Resident Ballet Company at MPAC
An evening choreographed by Harrison Ball where our dancers will be adorned by the designs of Zac Posen in NJB's New Direction season opener.FLORHAM PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, November 19 at 8pm, New Jersey Ballet will kick-off its season as Resident Ballet Company at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown. New Jersey Ballet’s Fall Season Opener titled New Direction marks the beginning of the company’s renaissance.
The program is designed to offer explosive energy, a world premiere, couture designs, plus a classic Balanchine masterpiece. New Jersey Ballet intends to generate a buzz within the local community, attracting a new audience, while satisfying those who have supported the company for many years.
The evening will open with Hallelujah Junction, a festival of vitality and excellence, choreographed by Peter Martins. This work will surely make audiences sit up in their seats as the ballet comes alive with its powerful and explosive energy jumping off the stage. Peter Martins was Maria Kowroski’s Artistic Director for more than 20 years. It will be invaluable for New Jersey Ballet’s dancers to have Mr. Martins back in the studio sharing his extraordinary wealth of knowledge.
The program will follow with a world premiere by one of the next generation’s great talents, New York City Ballet principal dancer, Harrison Ball. When Mr. Ball was a student at the School of American Ballet, his potential as a dancer was unquestionable. He has now fashioned that potential into an outstanding dance career and has seamlessly broadened his creativity as an artist by making works of his own. When Ms. Kowroski saw Mr. Ball’s choreography, it was obvious that he should immediately be allowed to develop and explore this new direction with a professional company. “I am honored and thrilled that he will be doing this with us at New Jersey Ballet and very much look forward to seeing his creation,” says Artistic Director, Maria Kowroski.
Costumes for Mr. Ball’s piece will be designed by world-renowned fashion designer, Zac Posen. “As someone who has had the great fortune of wearing Mr. Posen’s exquisite garments on several occasions, I think it’s safe to say the audience is in for a sublime treat. We at New Jersey Ballet are extremely excited and grateful to have couture gowns designed for our Season Opener,” says Kowroski.
What better way to close the program than with the joyously playful charm of George Balanchine’s Who Cares?. "I am looking forward to reintroducing Balanchine’s choreography to the company and sharing his genius with the audience. With a backdrop of the New York City skyline and George Gershwin’s effortlessly beautiful score, this ballet will leave you humming and kicking your heels up on your way out of the theater."
Tickets start at $39. Visit www.njballet.org for tickets and to learn more about New Jersey Ballet’s 2022-2023 season.
New Jersey Ballet gratefully acknowledges the following institutional partners:
New Jersey State Council on the Arts • Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation
Shubert Foundation • The Hyde & Watson Family Foundation
Princeton Area Community Foundation • E.J. Grassmann Trust • Union Foundation
Kotoe Kojima-Noa
New Jersey Ballet Company
+1 9735979600
email us here