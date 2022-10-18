Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,701 in the last 365 days.

Canadian Global Health Organization Supports Programs to Overcome Neglected Tropical Diseases

Semi-Annual Report Cover 2022, Effect Hope

Effect Hope, Semi-Annual Report 2022

Image of 5 figures, 1 is highlighted. Text reads 1 in 5 people worldwide are affected by neglected tropical diseases.

1.7 billion people are affected by neglected tropical diseases globally.

Semi-annual report on achievements and personal stories of people overcoming the affects of neglected tropical diseases, such as leprosy.

The past six months have been filled with accomplishments and challenges. We have persevered with the support of our partners and generous Canadians.”
— Kim Evans, CEO of Effect Hope
MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Global Health Organization Effect Hope reflects on the past 6 months with the release of their 2022 Semi-Annual Report. They share achievements, as well as personal stories of people overcoming the affects of neglected tropical diseases, such as leprosy.

Their programs in Africa and Asia strengthen in-country public health systems to include care for neglected tropical diseases. They work with local doctors, healthcare providers and community leaders to successfully implement these programs. Initiatives take a holistic approach to healing.

The three focus areas are physical wellness, mental wellness, and social wellness. This approach addresses issues of disease management, social justice and breaking the cycle of extreme poverty, which is consistent with the World Health Organization’s social development goals.  

Effect Hope, along with 20 other countries, and the Canadian government, has signed the Kigali Declaration, in partnership with the World Health Organization. This is a commitment to end neglected tropical diseases by 2030.

Effect Hope partners with national and local governments, healthcare providers and community leaders to improve access to health and wellness services for people affected by neglected tropical diseases. All initiatives are made possible through collaboration with the Canadian government, foundations, institutions, as well as generous donations from thousands of Canadians.

Effect Hope (formerly The Leprosy Mission Canada) is a Canadian Global Health Organization. They work in partnership with others to bring hope and restoration to 1.7 billion people - 1 in 5 people globally - who are affected by neglected tropical diseases like leprosy.

Effect Hope’s Semi-Annual Report is available now online at https://effecthope.org/semiannual/.

Anjay Nirula
Effect Hope
+1 416-459-9198
anirula@effecthope.org

You just read:

Canadian Global Health Organization Supports Programs to Overcome Neglected Tropical Diseases

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.