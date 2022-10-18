Canadian Global Health Organization Supports Programs to Overcome Neglected Tropical Diseases
Semi-annual report on achievements and personal stories of people overcoming the affects of neglected tropical diseases, such as leprosy.
The past six months have been filled with accomplishments and challenges. We have persevered with the support of our partners and generous Canadians.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Global Health Organization Effect Hope reflects on the past 6 months with the release of their 2022 Semi-Annual Report. They share achievements, as well as personal stories of people overcoming the affects of neglected tropical diseases, such as leprosy.
— Kim Evans, CEO of Effect Hope
Their programs in Africa and Asia strengthen in-country public health systems to include care for neglected tropical diseases. They work with local doctors, healthcare providers and community leaders to successfully implement these programs. Initiatives take a holistic approach to healing.
The three focus areas are physical wellness, mental wellness, and social wellness. This approach addresses issues of disease management, social justice and breaking the cycle of extreme poverty, which is consistent with the World Health Organization’s social development goals.
Effect Hope, along with 20 other countries, and the Canadian government, has signed the Kigali Declaration, in partnership with the World Health Organization. This is a commitment to end neglected tropical diseases by 2030.
Effect Hope partners with national and local governments, healthcare providers and community leaders to improve access to health and wellness services for people affected by neglected tropical diseases. All initiatives are made possible through collaboration with the Canadian government, foundations, institutions, as well as generous donations from thousands of Canadians.
Effect Hope (formerly The Leprosy Mission Canada) is a Canadian Global Health Organization. They work in partnership with others to bring hope and restoration to 1.7 billion people - 1 in 5 people globally - who are affected by neglected tropical diseases like leprosy.
Effect Hope’s Semi-Annual Report is available now online at https://effecthope.org/semiannual/.
