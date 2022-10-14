Submit Release
News Search

There were 457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,744 in the last 365 days.

Last Bubbles to Launch as the World's First All-Sparkling Daily Wine Deal Site

Last Bubbles Logo

Last Bubbles: Your Daily Bubbles

The world's first and only all-sparkling daily wine deal email subscription is launching this fall with 30-70% off hand-picked bottles.

With our extensive network of wineries and suppliers across multiple hemispheres, the Last Bubbles team is comprised of globally-trained wine lovers who’ve been doing this sort of thing for decades.”
— Cory Wagner, Founder
NAPA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last Bubbles, the world's first and only all-sparkling daily wine deal, is launching this fall with 30-70% off hand-picked bubbles.

Champagne? Absolutely, along with the big names you know and love, under-the-radar “grower" Champagnes, high-scoring collectibles, daily-drinkers, American classics, niche sparklers from Cava to Franciacorta, the whole spectrum of Prosecco, and on and on. If it sparkles, there is no better online source on the planet, and it lands in inboxes each and every morning. No subscriptions, no clubs, free shipping deals, and those who sign-up for the mailing list pre-launch will receive a free custom-made Last Bubbles bouchon (a special stopper for sparkling wine bottles).

If the above hype isn't enough, Last Bubbles creator Cory Wagner proclaimed: “Every sentient human loves sparkling wine, and we’re thrilled to respond to the overwhelming global demand for top-quality bubbles at second-to-none pricing, accompanied by un-intimidating tasting notes and a round-up of critics' scores. All wines are always 100% in stock as well, so there’s no 'pre-arrival' nonsense either — we'll start packing the moment your order is placed. We have so much fantastic wine in the pipeline… prepare to be delighted!”

Wagner continued: “With our extensive network of wineries and suppliers across multiple hemispheres and here in the Napa/Sonoma wine country, the Last Bubbles team is comprised of globally-trained wine lovers who’ve literally been doing this sort of thing for decades. Besides popping bottles a BIT too early in the day, we're hardcore pros who are adept at picking the cherries, and we absolutely cannot wait to share them with you."

Online offers begin to flow this fall to kick off the holiday season.

Last Bubbles
cheers@lastbubbles.com
Last Bubbles
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Last Bubbles to Launch as the World's First All-Sparkling Daily Wine Deal Site

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.