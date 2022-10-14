Last Bubbles to Launch as the World's First All-Sparkling Daily Wine Deal Site
The world's first and only all-sparkling daily wine deal email subscription is launching this fall with 30-70% off hand-picked bottles.
With our extensive network of wineries and suppliers across multiple hemispheres, the Last Bubbles team is comprised of globally-trained wine lovers who’ve been doing this sort of thing for decades.”NAPA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last Bubbles, the world's first and only all-sparkling daily wine deal, is launching this fall with 30-70% off hand-picked bubbles.
— Cory Wagner, Founder
Champagne? Absolutely, along with the big names you know and love, under-the-radar “grower" Champagnes, high-scoring collectibles, daily-drinkers, American classics, niche sparklers from Cava to Franciacorta, the whole spectrum of Prosecco, and on and on. If it sparkles, there is no better online source on the planet, and it lands in inboxes each and every morning. No subscriptions, no clubs, free shipping deals, and those who sign-up for the mailing list pre-launch will receive a free custom-made Last Bubbles bouchon (a special stopper for sparkling wine bottles).
If the above hype isn't enough, Last Bubbles creator Cory Wagner proclaimed: “Every sentient human loves sparkling wine, and we’re thrilled to respond to the overwhelming global demand for top-quality bubbles at second-to-none pricing, accompanied by un-intimidating tasting notes and a round-up of critics' scores. All wines are always 100% in stock as well, so there’s no 'pre-arrival' nonsense either — we'll start packing the moment your order is placed. We have so much fantastic wine in the pipeline… prepare to be delighted!”
Wagner continued: “With our extensive network of wineries and suppliers across multiple hemispheres and here in the Napa/Sonoma wine country, the Last Bubbles team is comprised of globally-trained wine lovers who’ve literally been doing this sort of thing for decades. Besides popping bottles a BIT too early in the day, we're hardcore pros who are adept at picking the cherries, and we absolutely cannot wait to share them with you."
Online offers begin to flow this fall to kick off the holiday season.
