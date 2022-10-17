Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,780 in the last 365 days.

Maven Collective Marketing Wins w3 Website Redesign Silver Award

Maven Collective Marketing - B2B Marketing Agency - w3 Silver Award Winner

Maven Collective Marketing - B2B Marketing Agency - w3 Silver Award Winner

Maven Collective Marketing is thrilled to win the 17th Annual w3 Award for top Website Redesign for its refined focus on servicing Microsoft Partners.

We worked tirelessly as a cohesive unit to transform our vision, brand, and identity into this new website. We are truly humbled to be recognized for our effort. Thank you w3 Awards for this honor.”
— Erica Hakonson, Principal and Founder of Maven Collective Marketing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The multi-award-winning B2B Digital Marketing Agency, Maven Collective Marketing, is honored to be recognized for its website redesign by refining its focus to service Microsoft Partners with its Microsoft Partner Marketing expertise.

Maven Collective Marketing won a coveted Silver Award for best website redesign at the 17th annual w3 Awards, which celebrates digital excellence by honoring outstanding websites, marketing, mobile sites and apps, videos, podcasts, and social created by some of the best agencies globally. Receiving over 3,000 entries worldwide, the w3 illuminates brilliance in digital experiences, content, and creativity.

“The website redesign of Maven Collective Marketing was a true labor of love, to realign our passion, purpose and promise with the dedicated work and expertise we have been delivering for Microsoft Partners for over a decade. Our gratitude runs deep to have this incredibly personal work honored by the w3 Awards,” says Erica Hakonson, Principal and Founder of Maven Collective Marketing.

The w3 Awards is sponsored and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an assembly of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts who are dedicated to embracing progress and evolving the nature of media. In addition to the w3 Awards, AIVA sanctions all judging and maps the strategic direction for the Communicator Awards and the Davey Awards. Members of AIVA have demonstrable expertise in the categories they review and only honor agencies they believe are truly outstanding.


About Maven Collective Marketing  

Maven Collective Marketing delivers the B2B marketing expertise you can measure to yield award-winning results for SaaS and software services clients, including Microsoft Partners across the globe. For more than a decade, Maven Collective Marketing has helped these organizations evolve their digital marketing practices to compete and thrive in the oversaturated marketplace of software sameness.

If you are a Microsoft ISV, Microsoft MSP, Microsoft SI, Microsoft CSP and/or Microsoft VAR interested in working with an award-winning B2B marketing agency that not only delivers measurable online marketing results, but can also help you leverage the Microsoft Partner ecosystem for greater exposure of your business and solutions, look no further.

See how: https://mavencollectivemarketing.com

Erica Hakonson
Maven Collective Marketing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Maven Collective Marketing Wins w3 Website Redesign Silver Award

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.