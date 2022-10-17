Maven Collective Marketing Wins w3 Website Redesign Silver Award

Maven Collective Marketing - B2B Marketing Agency - w3 Silver Award Winner

Maven Collective Marketing is thrilled to win the 17th Annual w3 Award for top Website Redesign for its refined focus on servicing Microsoft Partners.

We worked tirelessly as a cohesive unit to transform our vision, brand, and identity into this new website. We are truly humbled to be recognized for our effort. Thank you w3 Awards for this honor.” — Erica Hakonson, Principal and Founder of Maven Collective Marketing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The multi-award-winning B2B Digital Marketing Agency, Maven Collective Marketing, is honored to be recognized for its website redesign by refining its focus to service Microsoft Partners with its Microsoft Partner Marketing expertise.

Maven Collective Marketing won a coveted Silver Award for best website redesign at the 17th annual w3 Awards, which celebrates digital excellence by honoring outstanding websites, marketing, mobile sites and apps, videos, podcasts, and social created by some of the best agencies globally. Receiving over 3,000 entries worldwide, the w3 illuminates brilliance in digital experiences, content, and creativity.

“The website redesign of Maven Collective Marketing was a true labor of love, to realign our passion, purpose and promise with the dedicated work and expertise we have been delivering for Microsoft Partners for over a decade. Our gratitude runs deep to have this incredibly personal work honored by the w3 Awards,” says Erica Hakonson, Principal and Founder of Maven Collective Marketing.

The w3 Awards is sponsored and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an assembly of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts who are dedicated to embracing progress and evolving the nature of media. In addition to the w3 Awards, AIVA sanctions all judging and maps the strategic direction for the Communicator Awards and the Davey Awards. Members of AIVA have demonstrable expertise in the categories they review and only honor agencies they believe are truly outstanding.



