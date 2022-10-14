$41.9+ Billion Arthroscopy Devices Market Size to Grow at 8.5% CAGR, Globally, by 2030

Arthroscopy Devices Market Share

The arthroscopy devices market has been negatively impacted by COVID-19, due to lockdown in several countries globally.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for minimal invasive procedures, rapidly aging global population, surge in the number of sports-related injuries, and minimal postoperative complications drive the growth of the global arthroscopy devices market.

"The arthroscopy devices market size witnessed significant growth in the past decade, owing to increase in number of patients suffering from bone & joint disorders and rapid growth of healthcare industry. Number of players in the arthroscopy devices industry are expanding their business to strengthen their foothold in the global market. By product, the arthroscopes segment dominated the arthroscopy devices market share in 2020, in terms of revenue. Depending on application, the shoulder and elbow arthroscopy segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in geriatric population."

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/426

"Arthroscopy Devices Market by Type (Arthroscopes, Arthroscopic Implants, Fluid management systems, Radiofrequency systems, Visualization systems, Powered Shavers, Others), by Application (Knee Arthroscopy, Hip arthroscopy, Shoulder and elbow arthroscopy, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." As per the report, the global arthroscopy devices industry was accounted for $18.0 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $41.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

In 2020, North America dominated the global arthroscopy devices market forecast, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 41% share of the arthroscopy devices industry, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific region is growing with high CAGR, owing to advantages of arthroscopy devices such as short recovery time and minimal postoperative complications. In addition, increased FDI opportunities in many countries of Asia-Pacific region, propels the growth of the market.

For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, 1 in 4 U.S. adults has arthritis and over $300 billion are spent annually for its treatment. By 2040, around 78 million U.S. adults are expected to suffer from doctor-diagnosed arthritis. Furthermore, geriatric population in the U.S. is expected to reach 21.6% by 2040, up from 16% in 2019. In addition, the healthcare infrastructure in developing countries of Asia-Pacific region has expanded rapidly. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian healthcare infrastructure is expected to reach a value of US$ 349.1 billion and by 2025.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-

- Lockdown in several countries across the world gave way to distorted supply chain and slanted manufacturing activities, which in turn, impacted the global arthroscopy devices market negatively, especially during the initial period.

- However, the market has already started recovering and is expected to get back on track soon.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/426?reqfor=covid

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

1. Johnson & Johnson

2. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

3. Medtronic plc

4. Richard Wolf GmbH

5. Smith & Nephew plc

6. Conmed Corporation

7. Henke Sass Wolf GmbH

8. Arthrex, Inc.

9. Karl storz GmbH & Co. KG

10. Stryker Corporation

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Uk, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest Of Asia Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Knee Arthroscopy

Hip arthroscopy

Shoulder and elbow arthroscopy

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Arthroscopes

Arthroscopic Implants

Fluid management systems

Radiofrequency systems

Visualization systems

Powered Shavers

Others

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

Q1. What are the key growth strategies of arthroscopy devices industry players?

Q2. Which is the largest regional market for arthroscopy devices?

Q3. How the company profile has been selected?

Q4. What is the estimated industry size of arthroscopy devices?

Q5. Which are the top companies to hold the market share in arthroscopy devices?

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/426

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/antinuclear-antibody-test-market

𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 - 2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/single-cell-analysis-market-A06188

𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 - 2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/immunohistochemistry-market-A11199

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 - 2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/compounding-pharmacies-market-A11920

𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 - 2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tendon-repair-market-A17088

𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 - 2025 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/orthobiologics-market

𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - 2031 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tendon-repair-market-A17088