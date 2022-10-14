Gungor reveals a vulnerable look into his marriage & the waves of love with his latest single, "I Still Love You"
Gungor uses sound, lyrics, and raw emotion to reveal a story of love’s uncertainty with this latest, "I Still Love You."LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gungor reveals his journey with his partner Lisa (featured on the single) and the seasonal changes of their love over the past few years with his latest track, "I Still Love You." Set to the harmony and rhythms of their signature psychedelic sound, the song is raw and authentic while transcending conformity and social norms.
The two met during their freshman year of college and married two years later. However, it wasn't until after 20 years of marriage that frontman Michael Gungor and his partner Lisa decided to end their sexual/romantic relationship and continue as married best friends raising their two children.
Although their relationship has gone through multiple transitions, much like how yearly seasons change, the sound illuminates their ability to accept their inability to define their relationship according to social norms and create a path authentic and solely their own.
"I Still Love You" emerged from the trials and tribulations of categorical uncertainty. However, the only thing Michael was confident of was his love for Lisa. Michael states, "This song began during a harrowing part of that whole process where I didn't know where we'd end up or how to categorize our relationship, but I did know I still loved her with my whole heart." The feeling of not-knowing love reminded Michael of his current spiritual journey leading to "I Still Love You's" ability to accept not understanding his source while still loving his source with immense devotion.
Staying true to Gungor's unconventional storytelling of redemption, inclusivity, acceptance, and embracing the unknown, "I Still Love You" is welcoming while shedding light on an intimate relationship's complex feelings and desires. The song oozes healing energy while taking listeners on a creative musical journey using sound and words as catalysts for accepting uncertainty and living true to oneself.
Their music is a catalyst for listeners willing to carve a path all their own without fear and limitations. The band is known for its unlimited ability to exude creativity. Michael states, "My spirituality has moved from being about thoughts and beliefs to being in my body here and now and fully experiencing the moments that would otherwise seem mundane. When I see my ordinary, trash-taking-out life through my spirituality, I see every moment as an opportunity to experience the fullness of life. I want every note of my music to be like that, too—an invitation to savor the sweetness of Life as it is."
Michael has currently relaunched the band "Gungor" with an upcoming album called "Love Song to Life," set to be released on November 11th, 2022.
Gungor's music is available on major music platforms. For information and forthcoming projects and to hear "I Still Love You," visit their website.
About Michael and Lisa Gungor
Michael and Lisa's family sing constantly. Most of their "rehearsal" is done around the house and in the car, and learning to harmonize and blend is done by singing to the score of their daily lives. Instrumental and full of love, the family sings while leaving the house, before bedtime, at the start of a television show, and more. Michael states, "Our family life and music go hand in hand."
Michael's spirituality has moved from being about thoughts and beliefs to being centered and fully experiencing the moments that would otherwise seem mundane. Michael reveals, "When I see my ordinary, trash-taking-out life through my spirituality, I see that every moment is an opportunity to experience the fullness of life. I want every note of my music to be like that, too—an invitation to savor the sweetness of life as it is."
