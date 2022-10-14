Bona Fide Masks Corp., Exclusive U.S. Distributor for the Powecom® KN95 Line, Continues to Expand Product Offerings and Services

Company Prepares for Colder Months, Possible New COVID-19 Variants, and Responds to Customer Requests for High-Quality Masks in a Variety of Colors

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies out of Mount Vernon, New York, makes significant investments to prepare for the colder months and potential new COVID-19 variants. In the beginning of Q4 '21, Bona Fide Masks® faced an unprecedented surge in demand due to the rapid emergence of the Omicron variant that drove global concern. As the company prepares for the season, President Bill Taubner reassures his customers, "We have scaled our company over the last year to ensure we are ready for any level of demand surge. We have made several capital investments that allow our family-owned and operated business to meet a competitive enterprise-level strategy. We want our customers to know they can depend on us, and we are here for them."

Earlier this June, Bona Fide Masks named third-party logistics partner (3PL), Deliverr, their strategy partner to support fulfillment, warehousing, and inventory management for the NY-based company. Additionally, Bona Fide Masks selected ShipBob® as their international Canadian 3PL partner, optimizing international deliveries while eliminating custom fees. Since these announcements, Bona Fide Masks is proud to establish four strategically located fulfillment centers in the United States and one in Canada. Collectively, these warehouses hold approximately 30 million masks in stock ready to ship within 24 hours. By leveraging these fulfillment centers, Bona Fide Masks can maintain competitive shipping services that align with the thriving e-commerce marketplace.

The mask marketplace is complicated and confusing for many. In response, Bona Fide Masks has maintained an unwavering commitment to buyer confidence through a transparent business model and direct supply chain. The company has curated best-in-class product offerings which include the highest quality mask producers such as Powecom®, Harley Commodity®, DemeTECH®, and Chengde Technologies®. A key differentiator for Bona Fide Masks is its direct relationships with each of its partners to deliver customers the utmost protection in its supply chain integrity. To date, Bona Fide Masks is the exclusive distributor for Powecom KN95 products in the U. S. and the Authorized Distributor for Harley, DemeTECH and Chengde Technologies.

"Since masks have become a part of so many of our customers' everyday lives, we have been working with Powecom® to offer a variety of colors in the KN95 masks for both adults and children. Just this week, we launched a multi-color pack for adults that includes yellow, green, red, sky blue and a denim blue. And we are currently working with Powecom's product team and will be offering pink and denim blue colors in our headband KN95 masks along with the black and white colors. Part of our success is listening to our customers. So many customers share their disbelief that I post my mobile phone on all our company communications. As a 4th generation, family-owned business, my customers are part of our family. I believe it's what makes our company so special that we know our customers and they help continue to shape our growth. With school mask mandates last fall, I had several parents ask me if we would consider offering our high-quality masks in a variety of kid-favored colors. We now offer our Powecom KN95-SM mask in blue, red, green, purple, yellow and sky blue. We are delighted to fulfill on our customer requests and continue to grow our company together." - Bill Taubner.

In addition to Bona Fidel Masks®' authentic and high-quality masks offering, the company recently launched a new product on its website, Celltrion DiaTrust™ Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test. The addition of this product is the result of a new distribution agreement between both companies naming Bona Fide Masks as Celltrion's Authorized Distributor. Celltrion Healthcare is a leading and globally recognized healthcare company with subsidiaries in 32 countries, 38 global partners, and products sold in 110 countries around the world.

As Bona Fide Masks leads into the fall season, the company continues its impact initiatives donating 1 million KN95 masks to organizations in need. "Your incredible philanthropic initiative to donate a million masks is commendable and greatly appreciated by small universities and organizations more than you can imagine. Every dollar counts during these unstable economic times, and ensuring that our students, faculty, staff, and patients have personal protective equipment is more important than ever." - Jill Thornton, Pacific University. As of today, Bona Fide Masks has granted over 127 non-profits with 2,400 KN95 masks thanks to customer nominations. These efforts will continue over the next several weeks until they meet their 1 million mask donation promise.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing. Co., Inc.:

Family-owned and -operated since 1938, Ball Chain is the only major U.S. manufacturer of metal ball chain and attachments. The company's ball chain is featured in window roller shades, light fixtures, plumbing devices, keychains, and jewelry items. Headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York, with global distribution, Ball Chain designs and fabricates innovative products while providing exemplary customer service. After entering the interior design market with ShimmerScreen® decorative metal curtains, the company further diversified its offerings with the launch of LogoTags, a promotional products division. Ball Chain is proud of its commitment to the American workforce and the environment. The company has earned industry recognition for its responsible business practices, including "green business" certification from the Green Business Bureau (GBB) and certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

