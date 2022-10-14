New Students of EMU Had Great Fun at “Welcome Night”

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) organized a “Welcome Night” for new students who has come to our country from all over the world as part of the 25th Orientation Days. Organized as part of the 25th Orientation Days and sponsored by North Cyprus Turkcell, the night was held on Tuesday, 11 October 2022, at 19:00 at EMU Atatürk Square.

During the night, the stands of the student clubs operating under the EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate were set up. Students visited these stands and had the opportunity to find about student clubs and become members of clubs they were interested in. In addition to the Faculty, School and Unit promotions, International Student Societies also participated in the night during which Cypriot village buns, halloumi and beverages were distributed to the participants with the support of Koop Süt and Ekor Flour Products.

EMU Vice Rector for Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Aktuğlu and Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu visited the stands and met with the students. In their speech at the night, Prof. Dr. Aktuglu and Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu greeted the new students and wished them a successful academic year.

DJ Omario, who took the stage the first, provided a pleasant time for those who attended the night. Afterwards, the Midnight Ceremony music group operating under the EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate performed their beautiful songs. Ahmet Evan and his orchestra, one of the powerful voices of the TRNC, entertained the students with the songs they sang throughout the night.

Gifts unique to EMU were presented by Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu to those who took the stage at night. At the said Welcome Night, new students had the chance to mingle and socialize with others in a pleasant environment.