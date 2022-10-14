MILO Cognitive Division Partners with Thin Blue Online (TBO) to Create Online Verbal Proficiency Training Series
TBO integrates its patented Breakthrough Performance Technology with MILO to enhance law enforcement’s ability to communicate more effectively.ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TBO is a leading provider of public safety training designed to enhance verbal and interpersonal skills that can lead to less use of force in everyday encounters and build trust within communities. In addition to their proprietary learning methodology, TBO leverages its patented Learning Content Management eXtensible (LCMx) authoring platform to create content in days instead of weeks. By combining MILO's ability to rapidly create "production quality" training scenarios simulating complex and realistic operating environments with TBO's learning and delivery systems, this strategic partnership creates a structured, yet highly interactive training solution with an "anytime, anyplace, any pace" delivery method.
Introducing the Verbal Proficiency Training Series
Without the high frequency and proficiency often seen in sports and performing arts, the odds of embedding verbal proficiency training are usually disappointing. Rather, the Verbal Proficiency Training Series, powered by TBO, offers a world-class solution that ensures accuracy in content and fluency and a confident delivery style. Practice, enhance, and learn effective communication, interpersonal, and social skills through a new learning approach built on practice and feedback.
The Verbal Proficiency Training Series provides officer communication training with realistic and varied programmed encounters. These training modules deliver practice-based learning that builds new neural pathways for improved verbal skills and techniques to better control a situation through their voice. Leveraging TBO’s Verbal Options Simulator (VOS) Learning Flow, these online modules walk trainees through evolving situations, providing insights, communication points, and role model examples for possible responses based on established best practices. Drawing on his first-hand experience as a former law enforcement officer, MILO’s Lawrence J. Kehoe, Training Content Specialist, concurred, explaining that “the communication skills acquired by using the Verbal Proficiency Training are transferrable to an endless number of real-world situations that our police officers face daily.”
The Verbal Proficiency Training modules help officers practice difficult situations, such as delivering a death notice or communicating with people from diverse backgrounds under unpredictable conditions so that they can communicate effectively in the field. After the learner has practiced their responses and feels they can reliably demonstrate a correct performance, they may request a scored evaluation. Scoring can be done in person (side-by-side in the same room), remotely over the web, or even asynchronously, where the learner submits their video responses for subsequent scoring by an evaluator.
"As a law enforcement officer for over 28 years, I have instructed thousands of officers in crisis intervention and de-escalation techniques. The verbal proficiency training, powered by ThinBlueOnline, offers a much-needed approach using simulated role-play-based scenarios to include feedback. This allows the participant to interact and learn new approaches to an ever-evolving community."
- Ernie Stevens, subject of HBO's Emmy-winning documentary, "Ernie and Joe: Crisis Cops"
Be the first to see the new Verbal Proficiency Training at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference in Dallas, Texas, on October 16 and 17. For those not attending the conference, please email milocognitive@milorange.com for more information.
