The Mark Lee Team at Levin Rinke Realty Holds Three Records for Highest Priced Properties on Pensacola Beach

The Mark Lee Team currently holds 3 sales records for the highest-priced properties on beautiful Pensacola Beach on the gulf front, sound front and interior.

PENSACOLA BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mark Lee Team, a team of Realtors at Levin Rinke Realty in Florida, currently holds three sales records for the highest-priced properties on beautiful Pensacola Beach on the gulf front, sound front and interior. Despite the extreme competitiveness in the real estate market in this area, Mark Lee and his team have been able to utilize their community network, comprehensive marketing strategies, and years of experience selling luxury properties to ensure the best home-selling experience possible while also setting these records for their highest-price sales.

The third record came with the closing of 1205 Ariola Dr. by Jeremy Johnson for $3,300,000. This is the highest price yielded by an interior home on the island. Johnson previously broke the sound front record with 251 Sabine Dr. earlier in the year for $3,075,000. Gary Michaels secured the gulf front record with 236 Ariola Dr. for $4,400,000.

“Our team of realtors is experts when it comes to beachfront properties in Pensacola—and our track record proves it. We are dedicated to providing concierge-level customer service and an unparalleled transaction experience,” said Mark Lee.

“As record-holders for the highest-priced properties in the three regions on Pensacola Beach, we have proven that we have what it takes to close sales in this area.”

The Mark Lee Team at Levin Rinke Realty is the leading real estate team in Pensacola, Pensacola Beach, and Gulf Breeze and attributes their success to their high rate of customer satisfaction and a strong client base from active involvement in the communities of Pensacola, Pensacola Beach, and Gulf Breeze. Partnering with the best real estate team to buy or sell a home is important, and the best fit for sellers is a team that knows how to attract buyers, and who has the expertise to sell homes at top dollar. Mark Lee and his team of realtors are the leading real estate team in the Pensacola area, with over $1 billion closed in lifetime sales.

For more information about the Mark Lee Team, visit www.markleeteam.com.