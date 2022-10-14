Viral TikTok Artist Gets Acquired By NFTpay To Launch Exclusive NFT Collections

/EIN News/ -- Miami, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami, Florida -

TikTok Artist Milan Jaram goes viral as his digital art on TikTok exploded to over 13 million views and nearly 2 million people reached overnight on his account at TikTok.com/@darkside.ai. People have recently been going crazy over his digital art because it features the darker side of AI with horrifying images of your favorite childhood memories. One viral example was when Jaram used artificial intelligence to see what The Simpsons would look like in real life and the result was incredible.

NFTpay has acquired Artist Milan Jaram to help create, launch and sell his art to the world through NFTs. The first limited edition NFT collection featuring the AI version of The Simpsons is live on Milan Jaram’s website at https://www.milanjaram.com. NFTpay CEO and Co-Founder Mike Krilivsky chose to acquire the artist’s work as a result of Jaram’s brand authority and high quality, inspirational digital art, which he creates using cutting-edge AI technology. Acquiring the artist’s work will likely have the effect of helping it reach an even wider audience, which is good for the artist as well as those who get to discover a portfolio that they might not have otherwise encountered.

Milan Jaram is an accomplished, well known digital artist who horrifies cozy childhood memories with dark twists on people's favorite shows, cartoons, and pop culture. His work has gone viral on several occasions, including his influence on TikTok which has received over 13 million views. Jaram has also recently been mentioned on theChive where he used artificial intelligence to see what The Simpsons would look like in real life. This is often attributed to the fact that his work reaches into the depths of the viewers' cozy childhood memories and pulls them to the surface to be reinterpreted through the lens Jaram creates. Originally known for more traditional digital art, he has recently come to be associated more with his experiments with AI art, an art form that is quickly becoming very popular. NFTpay will make it possible for people to buy Milan Jaram’s work in the form of NFTs.

NFTpay allows people to easily purchase NFTs using a credit card. It functions fairly similarly to more traditional payment processors, making it many times easier for anyone to acquire an NFT. As a result, selling NFT art is a much more feasible option for NFT artists like Milan Jaram. By making the payment process easier, NFTpay is working towards opening up the world of NFTs to more people, thereby helping artists reach bigger audiences with the full scope of their work. In turn, they would have an easier time making a living through their NFT art. From marketplaces to large NFT collections made up of thousands of pieces to websites looking to sell NFTs, NFTpay makes a world of difference when it comes to handling the purchase and sale of NFTs. All that is required is some basic information about the project, and the platform can be quickly set up in order to process payments.

The NFT payment processor offers a number of advantages over other methods of paying for NFTs. To begin with, NFTpay is fast. They managed to take a 9-step multi-day process and turn it into a task that can be completed in as little as one minute. They can process thousands of transactions at once, even going so far as to be able to perform instant ID checks to help power a lightning fast sellout. Further, the company recognizes that safety is a major concern for many people who are interested in purchasing NFTs but unsure of how to go about it. NFTpay guarantees safety at every step of the process, with all users being verified securely. NFTpay checks all the legal boxes as well, effectively meaning the user does not have to concern themselves with this step anymore. Lastly, NFTpay is incredibly easy to use. Anyone can purchase NFTs on the go from their phone, and sellers can add credit card payments to their websites by simply copying and pasting one line of code.

There are a number of success stories like Milan Jaram’s on NFTpay’s website. One user says, “The team is also very attentive and helpful, and had no problem answering our messages during the weekend and at night. I want to continue working with NFTpay, and I love their entire team.”

Another user shares that, “Working with NFTpay was (and continues to be) an outstanding experience. Since relaunching our website with their NFTpay integration, and recommendations, we have experienced a 35% sales increase.”

NFTpay and Milan Jaram expect their partnership to yield incredible results in the near future and beyond as they are focusing on bringing a billion people to Web 3.0 while democratizing the masses.

###

For more information about NFTpay, contact the company here:



NFTpay

Nikki N.

954-406-8854

support@nftpay.xyz

1000 Brickell Plaza #4806

Miami, FL 33131

Nikki N.