MARK SCHONWETTER HOLOCAUST EDUCATION FOUNDATION JOURNEY FOR THE LIVING CHALLENGE ANNOUNCES LIVE WALKING EVENT Nov 13th
AT the OVAL in LIVINGSTON, NJ WITH SPECIAL GUEST MARK SCHONWETTER
Live every day with love not hatred and you will accomplish so much more in life”LIVINGSTON, NJ, USA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, November 13, The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) will host a LIVE Walking Event for the Journey for the Living (JFTL) Challenge with special guest, Mark Schonwetter. JFTL Challenge is designed to build awareness and support the mission of the MSHEF. The Live Walking Event for the JTFL Challenge will be held at the Oval in Livingston, NJ on November 13, 2022 at 11am. The event takes place just a few days after the Kristallnacht commemoration on November 9th.
— Mark Schonwetter
The JFTL Challenge brings together friends, families, businesses, schools, faith-based groups - people from all walks of life - aimed at celebrating the lives of those whose lives were touched by the Holocaust, remembering those lost, and educating generations to come.
On November 9, 1938, the Nazis unleashed pogroms against Germany’s Jewish community, known today as Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass. These violent anti-Jewish demonstrations broke out across Germany, Austria, and the Sudetenland region of Czechoslovakia.
The 2ND Annual JFTL Challenge will run, worldwide, in November and participants will Walk, Run or Ride and track their progress to complete 15 miles. Journey for the Living Challenge events are held with individuals and teams. This is an excellent opportunity for individuals, organizations and schools to create teams and TAKE THE CHALLENGE. Go to https://www.charityfootprints.com/journeyfortheliving/ to register for the JFTL Challenge.
The Journey for the Living (JFTL) Challenge is a tribute to Mark Schonwetter, a Holocaust survivor, and his mother and younger sister, who walked 15 miles to escape their hometown in Poland to go to a ghetto where they thought they would be safe.
The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation thanks the following sponsors for their support of the Journey for the Living (JFTL) Challenge:
Leaders in the Journey
Center Street Capital Advisors
Nancy and Andrew Wayne
Champion in the Journey
Regina Ciarleglio
Stacy and Gary Wayne
Samalin Wealth
Air Group
H. Arnold Wood Turning/HA Stiles
Sobel Kaplan Families
ISF Jewels
SILVERCAST Media
Partner in the Journey
The Lapkin Foundation/David Gutwetter
The Elster Family Charitable Foundation
Vornado Realty Trust
Andrew Prisco
Michael and Holly Ash
Mark and Luba Schonwetter
ABOUT THE FOUNDATION
The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation has a mission to expand and support Holocaust Education by providing funds to educators to teach about the Holocaust, the lessons learned and how this history is relevant to students today. The vision of the Foundation is to inspire students to understand the past to make the world a better place in the future.
The Foundation was founded in 2019 by Mark Schonwetter and his two daughters, Ann Arnold and Isabella Fiske. Over the last few years, Mark and his daughters Ann and Isabella have been sharing his story of survival and in 2016, Ann published a book, Together: A Journey for Survival.
Ann Arnold
Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation
+1 2012489824
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Journey For the Living Fitness Challenge