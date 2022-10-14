Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of MGP Ingredients, Inc. ("MGP" or the "Company) MGPI. Investors who purchased MGP securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mgpi.

The investigation concerns whether MGP violated federal securities laws.

On October 12, 2022, market researcher Spruce Point Management ("Spruce Point") published a report regarding MGP. The Spruce Point report alleges that, contrary to the Company's representations, MGP's merger with a branded spirits company did not result in immediate cash accretion, but instead is losing MGP money, causing MGP to mark down the price of their branded spirits by 5-50% to clear inventory. On this news, MGP's stock price fell $5.50 per share, or 5.42%, to close at $95.97 per share on October 12, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased MGP shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mgpi. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

