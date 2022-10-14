BCS, YSG & OLO Class Action Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Reminds Investors of Deadlines and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Barclays PLC BCS

Class Period: February 18, 2021- March 25, 2022

Deadline: November 22, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/bcs1 .

The Complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) in Barclays reported financial statements (which have been restated); (2) by stating that Barclays internal controls over financial reporting were effective (which Barclays has admitted were not effective and had a material weakness); and (3) by failing to disclose the over-issuance and that Barclays Bank PLC ("BBPLC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barclays, was violating U.S. securities laws and/or SEC regulations, subjecting Barclays to legal liability. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

<style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>

Yatsen Holding Limited YSG

Class Period: (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about November 19, 2020 (the "IPO"); and/or (ii) between November 19, 2020 and March 10, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period")

Deadline: November 22, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/ysg .

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants misled investors into believing that Yatsen's two largest and historically most significant brands, Perfect Diary and Little Ondine, were thriving, thereby driving Yatsen's "healthy" top-line growth at the time of its IPO and quarter after quarter thereafter. In truth, however, cosmetic and skincare sales of Perfect Diary and Little Ondine products were declining in the period leading up to (and including at the time of) the IPO and continued to decline throughout 2021.

Olo Inc. OLO

Class Period: August 11, 2021 - August 11, 2022

Deadline: November 28, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/olo.

The Complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Subway was ending its contract with Olo; (2) Olo's key business metric - active locations - could not continue to grow as Defendants touted due to the loss of Subway's business; and (3) that, as a result of the above, Defendants' statements about Olo's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com: