CANADA SUPPORTS THE CREATION OF NEW TRANSITIONAL HOUSING UNITS FOR YOUNG ADULTS IN DIFFICULTY IN MONTREAL

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, along with Mr. Benoit Dorais, vice-president of the executive committee of the City of Montréal, responsible for housing, real estate strategy and legal affairs, as well as Pierre Lessard-Blais, mayor of the borough of Hochelaga celebrated the opening of Maison Tangente which received $1.7 million through the Government of Canada's Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI).

The project, situated in the borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, is a renovated triplex that has been converted into 6 units of transitional housing which provide secure and stable housing for vulnerable young adults at risk of homelessness.

Tangent House's mission is to house young adults between the ages of 18 and 25 who are in vulnerable situations or at risk of homelessness, and to provide them with a secure home in a setting that encourages life skills and housing responsibilities. The main living area of the newly renovated triplex has been converted into a common space that includes a shared kitchen.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why it is important to support local partners like Maison Tangente. For more than 40 years, Maison Tangente has provided transitional housing for vulnerable young adults, especially youth facing difficult circumstances. The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is a concrete way to support the work of non-profit organizations and to better meet the needs of people across Canada." – Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga (Québec) and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion (Housing)

"The City of Montreal is proud to have contributed to the success of this project, which responds to a specific need to help the most vulnerable. The Maison Tangente will allow young adults in search of autonomy, independence and empowerment to benefit from a first home. I would liek to thank our partners for their involvement in this project. This partnership is an example of what we can accomplish when we all work together to achieve a common goal." – Benoit Dorais, vice-president of the executive committee of the City of Montréal

" The effects of the housing boom and housing crisis are severe. Maison Tangente is an example of a partnership where each stakeholder skillfully uses the levers at their disposal to create more accessible housing for the most vulnerable. The City's support, the federal government's financial investment and the expertise of community organizations are a winning formula." – Pierre Lessard-Blais, Mayor of the Borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

" The success of this project is based on the collaborative work of the Maison Tangente team and community partners who are committed to supporting and accompanying young adults in difficulty in their progression towards autonomy. This project is a model that we would like to replicate if we want to guarantee a better future for young people in respect and dignity." – Edith Cyr, Director General of Bâtir son quartier

" This investment will allow the youth that we serve, the time they need and the support necessary to ensure their permanent exit from homelessness." – Johanne Cooper, Director General of Maison Tangente

Quick facts:

The RHI is a $2.5 billion program to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of over 10,000 units of affordable housing.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2 individuals, racialized and Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.

To ensure that more affordable housing can be built quickly, Budget 2022 proposes to provide $1.5 billion over two years, starting in 2022-23, to extend the Rapid Housing Initiative.

over two years, starting in 2022-23, to extend the Rapid Housing Initiative. This new funding is expected to create at least 6,000 new affordable housing units, with at least 25 per cent of funding going towards women-focused housing projects.

Units are intended to be constructed within 12 months of when funding is provided to program applicants (with some exceptions), with units in the North and in special access communities intended to be constructed within 18 months.

Associated links:

