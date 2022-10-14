Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,870 in the last 365 days.

PLAZA RETAIL REIT ANNOUNCES DATE OF THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

FREDERICTON, NB, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") PLZ invites you to participate in a live conference call with senior management discussing Plaza's third quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 1:30 pm EST (2:30 pm AST). 

Plaza's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 will be released prior to the call and will be made available on Plaza's website at www.plaza.ca in the Investor Relations section, and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are:
Local Toronto: 1-416-764-8659
Local Halifax: 1-902-704-0254
Toll free, within North America: 1-888-664-6392

To ensure your participation, please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating.

If you cannot participate in the live mode, a replay will be available until November 18, 2022. To access the replay, please dial 1-416-764-8677 (local Toronto) or 1-888-390-0541 (toll free, within North America) and enter passcode 721972 #. The audio replay will also be available for download on Plaza's website for 90 days following the conference call.

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at June 30, 2022 includes interests in 253 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

<style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>

SOURCE Plaza Retail REIT

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/14/c1673.html

You just read:

PLAZA RETAIL REIT ANNOUNCES DATE OF THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.