Renovation Sells to Offer Financing for Presale Renovations through Partnership with First National Bank of Omaha

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renovation Sells, the fastest-growing presale home renovation franchise, has established itself as the go-to turnkey renovation solution that produces move-in ready homes for a fraction of the cost and timeline of a typical renovation. Now, its partnership with First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) allows home sellers to make strategic updates that attract buyers, all without writing a check upfront.

Thanks to its partnership with FNBO, Renovation Sells clients can now simplify the presale update process even further as they work to make the highest return on their biggest asset. Savvy agents know that homes with presale updates sell faster and for more money; financing for those updates should not stand in the way. With the new financing partnership, prospective sellers can check their eligibility in minutes with no impact to their credit score. They can finance up to $50,000 and request the amount they want to use for their projects. There are also no payments required and no interest accrued for the first six months. Homeowners can simply update, sell, and move on.

"Unlike traditional pay-at-close models, Renovation Sells financing is not tied to the sale of a home, making it more appealing to sellers and their agents. With less paperwork, applicants can be approved in just minutes, and no liens are attached to the home," said Renovation Sells CEO Michael Valente.

"We're not your average contractor. We're the nation's all-in-one presale partner, handling everything from design to project management" explained Valente. "The ability to offer financing complements our tried and true design and construction services, all supported by on-the-ground relationships between local Renovation Sells owners and agents in their communities."

For nearly 165 years, FNBO has maintained its commitment to helping to build strong communities. As Renovation Sells owners continue to bring this fresh concept to new locations across the nation, the ability to offer financing through an institution with shared values only strengthens the value the Renovation Sells team is able to offer to their clients.

"Partnering with Renovation Sells offers FNBO a great opportunity to expand upon our proven expertise in personal lending, point of sale lending and buy now pay later programs,'" said Brett Worick, senior vice president of point of sale lending for FNBO.

Fueled by the success of its innovative, streamlined business model, the founders looked for ways to scale nationally, signing their first franchise agreement in September 2021. In the 10 months that followed, the company finished Q2 of 2022 with 22 owners in 12 states. The team hopes to be in 35 or more markets by the end of 2022.

ABOUT RENOVATION SELLS

Renovation Sells makes it simple to get homes move-in ready to sell fast and at the highest price. Locally owned and operated, with locations across the United States, Renovation Sells executes affordable presale renovations with the customized design that today's buyers demand, all without the high-end cost, effort, or timetable. On average, projects are completed in as little as three weeks at approximately $27,000. Renovation Sells is committed to providing Realtors and their home sellers with fast, beautiful, turnkey renovations carried out by someone they personally know and trust. To find out how to get your listings move-in ready and maximize your seller's equity, visit http://www.renovationsells.com. To see before & after photos of recent projects, follow @renovationsells on Instagram.

About FNBO

First National Bank of Omaha is the primary banking subsidiary of First National of Nebraska ("FNN"). With $30 billion in assets and nearly 5,000 employee associates, FNN and its affiliates provide a full range of business and retail banking, private banking, wealth management and trust services through more than 100 locations in communities in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming. FNBO's website is http://www.fnbo.com.

