Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,871 in the last 365 days.

Final Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) Investors of Class Action Deadline Against 1Globe Capital LLC and to Actively Participate

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against 1Globe Capital LLC ("1Globe") and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Sinovac Biotech Ltd. ("Sinovac" or the "Company") SVA stock between April 11, 2016, and February 22, 2019 (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sva.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 1Globe Capital LLC and Jiaqiang Li's ("Li") shared beneficial ownership of 20% or more of Sinovac common stock; (2) 1Globe's actions in connection with the Annual Meeting, including 1Globe's and Li's participation in the effort to replace four of Sinovac's five incumbent directors; (3) defendants' agreements and relationships with each other concerning their Sinovac stock; and (4) their plans to purchase additional shares of Sinovac stock.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sva or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Sinovac you have until October 17, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

<style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005003/en/

You just read:

Final Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) Investors of Class Action Deadline Against 1Globe Capital LLC and to Actively Participate

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.