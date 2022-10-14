Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Enviva Inc. (EVA) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Enviva Inc. ("Enviva" or the "Company) EVA. Investors who purchased Enviva securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/eva.

The investigation concerns whether Enviva violated federal securities laws.

On October 12, 2022, Blue Orca Capital ("Blue Orca") published a report on Enviva. Among other allegations, the Blue Orca report stated that "new discovered data suggests . . . the company is flagrantly greenwashing its wood procurement" and characterized Enviva's claim to be a pure-play ESG company as "nonsense on all counts" and "a product of deranged European climate subsidies which incentivize the destruction of American forests so that European power companies can check a bureaucratic box." On this news, Enviva's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 12, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Enviva shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/eva. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

