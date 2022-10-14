Commerce Official Celebrates U.S.-Taiwan Trade at Signing Ceremony Event

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 14, 2022

WASHINGTON - The United States and Taiwan on Thursday, under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO), witnessed multiple signing ceremonies to celebrate a number of commercial partnerships between U.S. and Taiwan companies.

These commercial partnerships help advance key Administration priorities in the areas of clean energy and the digital economy, showcasing U.S.-Taiwan private sector cooperation on clean energy transition, 5G supplier diversity, and OpenRAN adoption, which will further expand U.S.-Taiwan economic partnerships.

The Department of Commerce launched its Technology Trade and Investment Collaboration (TTIC) framework in December 2021 to strengthen critical supply chains and technology sectors by increasing investment and trade with Taiwan. Among other lines of effort, TTIC aims to leverage synergies between existing U.S. and Taiwan technology ecosystems in sectors such as renewable and sustainable energy, as well as next-generation telecommunications.

“The close commercial and investment ties between the United States and Taiwan support good future-orientated jobs and contribute to our mutual prosperity,” said Assistant Secretary Arun Venkataraman.

