DCED Highlights $37.6 Million Investment in Nearly 4,300 Northeast PA Manufacturing Jobs During Tours of Two Homegrown Companies

Gov. Wolf’s administration-long job creation and manufacturing industry investments celebrated

Tunkhannock, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of International Business Development David Briel highlighted Governor Tom Wolf and his administration’s unwavering commitment to manufacturers during tours of two homegrown companies in northeastern Pennsylvania. Briel visited manufacturers in Wyoming and Luzerne counties on the final day of Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania, which was proclaimed by the governor for October 7-14, 2022.

According to a new annual report by the Governor’s Action Team (GAT) for 2021-2022, the Wolf Administration pledged to create 223 manufacturing jobs in northeastern Pennsylvania in the last year. This translates to 48% of jobs created by GAT in this region. During the Wolf Administration, $37.6 million has been invested to pledge to create 4,293 manufacturing jobs in the region through GAT.

“Pennsylvania manufacturers provide goods and services to customers across the commonwealth, the country, and the globe,” said Briel. “Celebrating Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania is really a celebration of how the commonwealth touches all corners of the world.”

Briel visited the following manufacturers:

Deer Park Lumber in Tunkhannock, Wyoming County, is a family-owned and operated hardwood sawmill with domestic and international customers. The company received a $3.1 million funding offer from GAT in 2021 to expand and modernize their existing facility. Deer Park Lumber invested at least $10 million into the project and committed to creating and retaining 82 total jobs.

PowerRail in Exeter, Luzerne County, is a manufacturer and global distributor of locomotive parts for the rail industry. In 2022, the company received a $2.7 million funding offer letter from GAT to purchase a new 200,000-square-foot facility and consolidate certain aspects of their business from other locations into the new headquarters. PowerRail invested at least $5.4 million into the project and committed to creating and retaining 111 total jobs.

Senior officials from DCED crisscrossed Pennsylvania during Manufacturing Week to tour manufacturers and highlight the industry’s important impact on the commonwealth’s communities and economy. Tours included stops in the following counties:

Governor Wolf’s Administration-Long Job Creation Legacy Includes:

194,000 jobs created and retained through GAT since 2015

430 completed projects that garnered a total of $17.8 billion in private investments to support communities across the commonwealth

$396.3 million in state investments to support new and growing businesses, resulting in a record $17.8 billion private investment, $476.15 million in new local tax revenue, and $417.62 million in new state tax revenue

Every $1 invested in GAT projects has gained $102 in private support for Pennsylvania’s communities and economy – a public to private ratio $75 higher than during the Corbett Administration

More than 67 percent of jobs created through GAT over the past eight years have been in manufacturing (In 2021 alone, more than 84 percent of jobs created were in manufacturing)

Key Facts About Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing Industry

Manufacturing is at the heart of Pennsylvania’s economy:

6th largest manufacturing industry in the U.S. by employment

$113.2 billion in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021

562,700+ employees (~9.5 percent of all private sector jobs in PA)

14,000+ manufacturing establishments

Manufacturing offers well-paying, family-sustaining jobs in PA:

Manufacturing workers earn 33 percent more compared to the average for other nonfarm business in the state

$86,129 average compensation in manufacturing in PA, including benefits

