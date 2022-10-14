Submit Release
Public Invited to Bison Auction at Maxwell Wildlife Refuge on Nov. 2

For Immediate Release:
Oct. 14, 2022 

Contact:
Nadia Marji CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs
(785) 338-3036
nadia.marji@ks.gov  

Kansas City, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will conduct a public auction to sell surplus bison from Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. The auction will begin at 11 a.m. and take place at Maxwell Wildlife Refuge – 6 miles north of Canton in McPherson County. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Those interested in bidding should arrive early to receive a bidder number.

Maxwell Wildlife Refuge is managed specifically to preserve the area’s prairie heritage. As such, herds of bison and elk are maintained, both species that are native to Kansas grasslands. However, because the Refuge can support only a certain number of animals, surplus bison are occasionally sold at a public auction.

On Nov. 2, 2022, a combined total of 80 bison will be auctioned, including:

  • 15 – Cows
  • 2 – 2-yr-old Heifers
  • 7 – Yearling Heifers
  • 13 – Heifer Calves
  • 12 – 2-yr-old Bulls
  • 15 – Yearling Bulls
  • 16 – Bull Calves

Bison older than a year will be brucellosis and tuberculosis tested and accompanied by a health certificate. Heifer calves older than 6 months will be vaccinated for brucellosis and certificates issued.

Buyers must pick up bison on the day of the sale or make arrangements with the refuge manager prior to the sale. Animals become the buyer’s responsibility upon settlement on sale day.

Load-out assistance is available until dusk on the day of the sale. Stock racks and trailers should be covered or lined, as bison transport best in dark conditions.

Cash and personal checks (if accompanied by a notarized authorization letter from the issuing bank) will be accepted.

KDWP reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

For questions regarding the auction, contact Maxwell Wildlife Refuge manager Cliff Peterson at (620) 628-4592 or the KDWP Region 3 Office in Wichita at (316) 683-8069.

For more on Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, including tour information, click HERE.

For more on the Sandsage Bison Range, click HERE.

###

