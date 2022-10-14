Business Women Can THRIVE During Recession - BigImpactHQ Elevates the Brands of the World's Most Power Women Speakers
● The power couple leading this mission include a former go-to consultant of Porsche, Harley Davidson, Mary Kay, and Marriott International with the infamous event producer who worked alongside 200+ industry-leading speakers including Tony Robbins, Mark Victor Hansen, and Loral Langemeier.
● BigImpactHQ launches a Speaker Branding Video Training series, fully committed to elevating business women speaker brands in an overcrowded market and depressed economy
As the 1.9 Billion Dollar public speaking industry actively fuels personal brands of entrepreneurs across the globe, a power couple based in the state of Texas is changing the game forever with the disruptive message of hope and vision. Today, BigImpactHQ announces the release of Speaker Branding-themed MicroTraining video series, as leaders in public speaking, strategic branding, and wealth systems. This video series commits to accelerating the growth of the business women in BigImpactHQ’s community onstage, online, and in the media even in a depressed economy.
Led by Porsche, Harley Davidson, and Marriott International’s former go-to consultant, Mark A. Grainger, with his partner in life and business, Shannon Grainger who has worked alongside 200+ industry-leading speakers including Tony Robbins, Mark Victor Hansen, and Loral Langemeier, are here to reveal the secrets behind the curtain of what these big brands did to break through the clutter and become world-renowned names even in today’s overcrowded market.
Around the world, markets are flashing warning signs that the global economy is teetering on a cliff’s edge. As the recession starts to affect the Global Economy, Business Women around the world need to effectively elevate their personal brand now more than ever. Consumers will flock to those brands that build hope and certainty during a downturn in the economy. The power couple is leading the way to disrupting the industry of Public Speaking by launching several resources and tools to empower women entrepreneurs globally to use their voices to amplify their personal branding.
This month’s theme series Speaker Branding is another milestone in BigImpactHQ’s goal focused on continuing to support business women. The MicroTraining Videos featured for the month include:
MicroTraining #1:
Speaker Branding - What The "F" Do You Stand For?
MicroTraining #2:
Speaker Branding - Disrupting & Polarizing With Intention
The Speaker Branding series is a major moment in the brand's evolution. From preaching not just the hits and misses of public speaking to implementing it to thrive even in the worst-case scenarios of the economic downturn. This is an important part of the new BigImpactHQ standard that is being created.
“What The “F” Do You Stand For?” and “Disrupting & Polarizing With Intention” will be available for viewing online after taking the Speaker’s Blueprint Quiz on BigImpactHQ.com/Quiz/Speaker-Blueprint/ starting Monday, October 17th.
About BIHQ:
BigImpactHQ™ elevates and amplifies the voices of Successful Business Women with a proven formula that empowers them to speak up, turn tragedy into triumph and move from victim to victor - ALL while getting paid a fortune to change the world.
About M&S:
As the Co-Founders of BigImpactHQ™, Mark & Shannon have worked with some of the world’s biggest brands including AFLAC, Marriott International, Porsche, Harley Davidson, Clear Channel Communications, Anheuser-Busch, Arbonne, doTerra, and Mary Kay.
And while they love supporting women in corporate take a seat at the table, their greatest gift lies in supporting business women to monetize their message and make a bigger difference with their voice.
Their signature event, “Women DISRUPT! 3-Day Speaker Experience” brings together 6 and 7-figure business women for 3 days of speaker skill drills and lessons in the Art of Feminine Influence & Persuasion”. With over 3,000 women in attendance since 2014… BigImpactHQ™ is gaining a reputation for being the headquarters of women’s empowerment across the globe… helping their speakers build 7-Figure Businesses, generate wealth and impact millions of lives - All through the power of Public Speaking.
For more information visit the website: https://bigimpacthq.com/
MARK A. GRAINGER - BigImpactHQ Co-Founder | CMO
