10/14/2022

Farmland Restoration Grant Guidance Now Available For Projects To Restore Lands into Active Agricultural Production

(HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is pleased to announce the 2023 Farmland Restoration Grant (FLRG) guidance is now available, and the application portal is live to accept applications.

The Farmland Restoration Grant (FLRG) provides matching funds to Connecticut farmers, nonprofits, and municipalities to increase food and fiber production in the state by restoring lands into active agricultural production. The Farmland Restoration Program (FLRP) focuses on restoring and improving land with prime and important farmland soils, in accordance with a Farmland Restoration Program Plan and a Climate Smart Resiliency Plan (FLRP Plan). Applications are due no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022.

“The Farmland Restoration Grant is a meaningful way to support efforts which expand agricultural production and ensure that we are best utilizing prime and important farmland soils,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “This year, the program eligibility has been broadened to specifically allow farms to develop a climate smart resiliency plan which helps offset the challenges we saw this summer due to the drought and sets Connecticut farms up for success, regardless of the weather patterns. Eligible projects include those addressing climate change impacts, eliminating losses from invasive pests and species, and enabling producers to grow their operations to improve the long-term viability of agriculture in Connecticut.”

For the purposes of this grant, farmland restoration is the act of bringing land into agricultural production for human food, animal feed, or livestock grazing.

The maximum grant awarded is $20,000.00. Applications of any amount up to the maximum possible award will be considered for funding. There are two opportunities for funding under the Farmland Restoration Program. The opportunities for funding are for projects on either publicly owned land or for projects that are on privately owned land. Applicants will choose the grant that best fits their property to apply.

The following entities are eligible to apply for the Farmland Restoration Grant:

1. Agricultural producers, who are owners or tenants of an existing agribusiness within the State of Connecticut with at least one year of production experience.

2. Not for profits owning or leasing a property in use for agricultural production.

3. Municipalities leasing farmland, currently in use by a farmer. The lease must be no less than five years in duration, with a five-year option to renew in the terms.

Grant guidelines and forms can be found at www.CTGrown.gov/grants with additional details on match requirements and eligible expenses.

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. a virtual webinar will be held for interested agricultural producers and cooperatives to learn about the Farmland Restoration Program application process. The webinar will be held utilizing Webex. Please visit www.CTGrown.gov/grants to obtain the webinar link. The session will be recorded and posted to the agency website if you are unable to attend the live event.

Funding for the Farmland Restoration Grant is made possible by Connecticut General Statutes 22-6c. The Farmland Restoration Grant and any awards are subject to the requirements and provisions of state funding.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.