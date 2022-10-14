For The Love Of A Pit Bull: Debut Novel BLOOD ON THE SCARECROW Raises Awareness On The True Nature Of The Breed

Author explores the bond between man and dog in new book published by Palmetto Publishing

/EIN News/ -- Charletson, SC, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A proud dog owner, Glenn Canning feels pit bulls don’t deserve a bad rap. On a mission to change public opinion with his “Pits Are Pets Too” campaign, Canning has penned a novel featuring a lovable pit bull mix. In Blood on the Scarecrow, protagonist Daniel moves back to his childhood home to care for his ailing grandfather who raised him after his parents’ tragic death. Struggling to adjust to his new life and roles, he receives an unwanted puppy whom he names Sambuca. As the puppy grows, so does Daniel’s fortune. And after Sambuca saves Daniel’s life, the pair are inseparable – until Sambuca goes missing. Determined to find his dog, Daniel’s search sets him on a path toward self-discovery and finding closure from the past.

The story encompasses a multitude of conflicts, primarily man vs. self, and readers follow Daniel on a hero’s journey. But actual conflict is also present in the form of dog fighting. As a lover of pit bulls, Canning casts a spotlight on the illegal sport, an activity he is eager to expose and eradicate. Readers will experience an emotional ride as Canning examines the effects of self-doubt, caring for a loved one with dementia, police brutality, and, above all, the powerful bond between a man and his dog. And with 70 to 80 million dog owners in the US, Canning’s heartfelt portrayal of pit bulls will surely win over hearts and minds with his humor and razor-sharp wit.

Blood on the Scarecrow is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and on the author’s website glenncanning.com.

About the Author:

Glenn Canning is a writer. Born and raised in Wallingford, Connecticut, his home-town pride and small-town values are reflected in his writing. An avid animal lover, he once bred a litter of AKC Registered Akitas. He lives in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with his family. Blood on the Scarecrow is his first book.

