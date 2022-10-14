Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,919 in the last 365 days.

Toronto Region Board of Trade to Host Toronto Mayoral Debate

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of the media are invited to a Toronto Mayoral Debate hosted by the Toronto Region Board of Trade one week ahead of the city’s municipal elections. The 90-minute program will include opening remarks from the Board’s President and CEO, Jan De Silva, followed by a formal debate among five mayoral candidates. The debate will be moderated by Steve Paikin, Host of TVO’s The Agenda. The event will be followed by a media availability on site.

The debate will be streamed live on TVO's YouTube and Twitter channels. [JLW1] 

Candidates participating include:

  • John Tory
  • Gil Penalosa
  • Sarah Climenhaga
  • Stephen Punwasi
  • Chloe Brown

 

Media interested in attending are to RSVP to Andrew Perez, Media Relations Manager, Toronto Region Board of Trade.

Date:        

Monday, October 17th, 2022

Time:

2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location:

The Carlu
444 Yonge Street
Toronto, Ontario
M5B 2H4

 

 


Andrew Perez
Toronto Region Board of Trade
4164547171
media@bot.com

You just read:

Toronto Region Board of Trade to Host Toronto Mayoral Debate

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.