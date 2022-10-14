Sentrics Expands Senior Living Footprint with Acquisition of Connected Living

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, TX, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentrics today announced the acquisition of Connected Living, a leading resident engagement platform that makes it easier for more than 550 communities and their residents to communicate and interact. The platform includes a centralized content management system and Comprehensive product ecosystem that helps operators share messages with whom they want, when they want and how it is best received easily and quickly. The Connected Living technology will become part of the Sentrics Engage360SM suite, which leverages the television experience to create a unique wellbeing engine, offering recommendations to personalize engagement for every resident and improve their overall community experience. Brian McWade, the President of Connected Living will become the Chief Product Officer at Sentrics, responsible for executing the integrated engagement strategy and also guiding the integrated product vision for the entire Sentrics360 platform.

“Residents who stay socially engaged are more likely to experience longevity with vitality,” said Peter Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of Sentrics. “While COVID highlighted the negative effects of social isolation, the fact remains that it’s difficult to continually engage a resident on his or her individual terms. Our Engage360 resident engagement platform makes it easier for residents to engage right through a technology they already know—their TV—while also providing staff with unique tools to identify when a resident may need more help engaging. The Engage360 and Connected Living technologies complement each other, while also giving us the ability to impact the lives across more acuity levels more quickly with more functionality.”

“We at Connected Living are excited to join the Sentrics family,” said Connected Living President Brian McWade. “The combination of our Connected Living technology and the Engage360 suite will give operators more ways to engage residents and satisfy their unspoken needs.”

The Engage360 platform is part of the Sentrics360SM integrated technology suite that helps senior living operators keep residents physically safe, medically well, socially connected and cognitively engaged. Working in tandem with three other platforms, Engage360 is part of a data-driven ecosystem that collects and analyzes resident data and infers actionable insights that help operators predict and prevent adverse events.

About Sentrics Sentrics is a leader in the senior living industry. It is helping communities nationwide transform into more sophisticated, clinically oriented, risk-management businesses. Its Sentrics360SM suite creates a 360-degree view—physical, medical, social and behavioral—of the wellbeing of each resident. The game-changing suite integrates popular third-party solutions, and includes emergency call, life safety, contact tracing and case management, entertainment, whole-health engagement, and AI-based insights within a single community. The Sentrics brand includes Ciscor, Silversphere, SeniorTV, CareConnect, Luna Lights, Connected Living, and Allen Technologies. For more information, visit www.sentrics.net.

About Connected Living

An industry innovator since 2007, Connected Living delivers a comprehensive product ecosystem to empower senior living communities to easily broadcast news, make announcements and provide community updates to prospects, residents, families, and staff. Through a single centralized content management system (eCMS), operators create and push information to multiple endpoints, at one time, giving residents, family and staff access to the information via digital signage, mobile apps, web portal, voice enabled devices, and a TV-based community channel. Providing technology solutions in over 550 communities

