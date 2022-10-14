ProKidney Announces Multiple Abstracts Selected for Presentation at the American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week 2022

/EIN News/ -- - Company will present five posters discussing REACT and chronic kidney disease during the ASN Annual Meeting, November 3 - 6, 2022



- Investor and analyst scientific briefing to be hosted in Orlando, FL on November 3, 2022

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) (“ProKidney”), a leading late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced that the Company will present five posters on REACT and CKD at the upcoming American Society of Nephrology’s (ASN) Kidney Week being held November 3-6, 2022, in Orlando, FL.

Details for the poster presentations are as follows:

Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD): Comparison of Real-World Data (RWD) Sources to the USA National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES)



Session Title: CKD: Epidemiology, Risk Factors, Prevention – I [PO2201-1]

Session Date, Time: November 3, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Poster Board #: TH-PO887

Selected Renal Cells Self-organize to Form Neo-nephrons and Attenuate Kidney Disease



Session Title: Genetics, Development, Regeneration [PO0500]

Session Date, Time: November 4, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Poster Board #: FR-PO394

Gender Differences in Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Progression: Real-world Data (RWD) Analysis



Session Title: CKD: Epidemiology, Risk Factors, Prevention – II [PO2201-2]

Session Date, Time: November 4, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Poster Board #: FR-PO905

SGLT2i Prescribers among Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Patients: Trends in Real-World Data (RWD)

Session Title: CKD: Epidemiology, Risk Factors, Prevention – II [PO2201-2]

Session Date, Time: November 4, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Poster Board #: FR-PO904



Session Title: CKD: Pathobiology – II [PO2203-2]

Session Date, Time: November 5, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Poster Board #: SA-PO957



Abstracts can be accessed online at https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/.

ProKidney also announced today that it will host an investor and analyst scientific briefing, followed by a reception, the evening of November 3, 2022, in Orlando, FL. To register for the event, or for additional information, please contact Dr. Glenn Schulman at glenn.schulman@prokidney.com. Following the event, a copy of the presentation slides will be available on the Company’s website at https://investors.prokidney.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About ProKidney

ProKidney, a pioneer in the treatment of CKD through innovations in cellular therapy, was founded in 2015 after a decade of research. ProKidney’s lead product candidate, REACT™ (Renal Autologous Cell Therapy), is a first-of-its-kind, patented, autologous cellular therapy with the potential to not only slow and stabilize the progression of CKD, but in some cases potentially drive meaningful improvement in kidney function. Late-stage CKD patients, Stage 3b - 4, is a key target population for REACT therapy. REACT has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation, as well as FDA and EMA guidance, supporting its ongoing Phase 3 clinical program that launched in January 2022. For more information, visit www.prokidney.com.

About CKD

There are no therapies that effectively reverse late-stage CKD. CKD is a serious diagnosis with significant morbidity and mortality. Notably, the 5-year mortality of newly diagnosed Stage 4 CKD is higher than that of newly diagnosed non-metastatic cancer. CKD most often presents as a progressive decline in kidney function, ultimately resulting in the failure of the kidneys and the need for renal replacement therapy, such as hemodialysis or kidney transplant. One in three Americans is at risk for CKD which currently affects approximately 75 million people in the United States and Europe and over 400 million across Asia. CKD is among the largest single expenses incurred by the U.S. health care system.

Forward-Looking Statements

