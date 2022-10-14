Submit Release
Threepeat! Newsweek Recognizes Knifeworks as One of the Best Online Shops for Third Year

COLUMBIA, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the third year, Knifeworks was named one of America’s Best Online Shops for 2023 by Newsweek magazine. The list, released this week, recognizes 1,000 shops across 39 categories. Knifeworks competed against top retailers in the Outdoor division.

For its rankings, Newsweek paired with global data-research firm Statista to rank retailers based on criteria important to shoppers. Among them: site usability, site security and how likely consumers said they were to make a purchase at a particular online shop. Each online shop was awarded a score between zero and 10.

Newsweek previously ranked Knifeworks among the Best Online Shops for 2020 and 2021 and one of America’s Fastest Growing Online Shops for 2022.

Founder Roger Claunch launched Knifeworks in 1998 with the mission to meet customers’ needs by having what they want on hand. As a result, Knifeworks is now one of the largest online knife stores around, with a large stock of inventory ready to ship.

“This type of recognition tells us that we’ve created an online shop customers appreciate, which means we’ve done our job right,” Claunch said.

In addition to selling knives and accessories, Knifeworks offers custom laser engraving—available on knives, flasks, Maglites, money clips and more. All engraving is done in-house so customers receive their products quickly and at the lowest possible price.


Knifeworks is headquartered in Columbia, La., where the company also operates a retail location. Knifeworks’ retail and online shops feature top brands from high-quality manufacturers across its product list, which includes:

• Knives: pocket, hunting, fishing, camping
• Tools: axes, shovels, multi-tools, saws
• Outdoor gear: backpacks, flashlights, camping stoves, bug repellent
• Kitchen cutlery: sets, bread, fillet, butcher, shears
• Accessories: batteries, rope and cord, clips, flasks
• Apparel: gloves, sweatshirts, vests, eyewear
• Knife sharpening kits

