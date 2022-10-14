MDC will hold Hunter Education Skills Training Class in Camdenton Oct. 22

Body

CAMDENTON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to finish their hunter education certification at an event in Camdenton. This free event is the final step to becoming hunter education certified, and it is on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Prior to attending this event, participants will need to have completed the knowledge portion of the certification process. To do so, participants can either complete the online version for a fee or fill out the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to fill out the student manual chapter review questions will need to bring the booklet to the event for the instructor to review at no cost. These student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt or at any MDC office.

The hunter education skills event will be held at MDC’s Camdenton Conservation Office and prior registration is required. To register, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4pX. For any questions, email the instructor, Tyler Brown, at tyler.brown@mdc.mo.gov.

Camdenton Conservation Office is located at 783 Thunder Mountain Road in Camdenton.