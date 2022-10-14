Reach Out and Read Awarded $3 Million Grant from Overdeck Family Foundation
Funds to support the growth of organization nation-wide with quality and equityBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reach Out and Read (ROR) is proud to announce they are recipients of a $3 million grant from Overdeck Family Foundation, a national foundation focused on enhancing education inside and outside the classroom. Spanning the next three years, this support will allow for Reach Out and Read to expand their reach as a population-level public health intervention that serves millions of children and families across the country.
“This is a huge, transformational gift for us,” said Marty Martinez, Chief Executive Officer of Reach Out and Read.
“All communities across the country play a role in helping children reach their full potential. At ROR, we are transforming pediatric care and giving children of all backgrounds and means a solid start to life and this funding will allow us to serve nearly 4.7 million children annually over the next three years.”
"Overdeck Family Foundation is proud to deepen our support for Reach Out and Read by providing funding to scale their model to millions of children over the next three years," said Stephanie Sharp, Program Officer, Early Impact. “Pediatricians play a critical role in supporting families, and the work that Reach Out and Read does to integrate early relational health and literacy best practices into standard pediatric visits is invaluable to ensuring families and children receive the support they need to build strong foundations for early learning.”
Reach Out and Read was the recipient of a pilot grant in 2021, which has now been extended for the next three years.
During the 2021 pilot year, ROR reached over four million children, with 77 percent of well-child visits incorporating books and literacy practices. Over the next three years, ROR will aim to deliver its model in 27 million well-child visits, growing to serve almost 4.7 million children annually with its evidence-based program that supports children’s language, literacy, and early relational health. In addition, the grant will help to improve ROR’s infrastructure and capacity for growth centered in equity, through the addition of affiliate and regional offices and the implementation of quality measures across sites.
ROR’s program turns children’s regular check-ups into springboards to healthy family relationships. During well visits, physicians speak with parents about the benefits of reading aloud and sharing meaningful moments with their young children beginning at birth. Physicians show caregivers how to hold books to best engage their children and how to interact with the text and images to help the children follow along. In addition, ROR’s program provides opportunities for physicians to share advice about how to talk about stories with infants, toddlers, and preschoolers helping to promote early relational health and creating memorable moments between a child and caregiver. The program allows for families to gain a deeper understanding of why they should make reading a daily habit, and leave inspired to cuddle up with their young one and a book.
For more information about Reach Out and Reach visit our website at www.reachoutandread.org.
About Reach Out and Read: Founded in 1989 at Boston Medical Center, Reach Out and Read is an evidence-based, national, nonprofit organization that gives young children a foundation for success by incorporating books into pediatric care and encouraging families to read aloud together promoting early relational health and creating memorable moments between child and caregiver. Nationally, Reach Out and Read’s 40,000 pediatric clinicians served 4.2 million children and shared 6.4 million books at 6,100 program sites around the country over the last year. Learn more at www.reachoutandread.org; follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Reach Out and Read is a registered 501c3.
About Overdeck Family Foundation: Overdeck Family Foundation was founded in 2011 by John and Laura Overdeck with the goal of providing all children the opportunity to unlock their potential. The foundation focuses exclusively on enhancing education, funding efforts both inside and outside of school in the areas of early childhood, informal STEM education, and K-9 programs that include supporting educators and student-centered learning environments.
