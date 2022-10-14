HAILEY NEWMAN TO DONATE 100% OF PROCEEDS FROM NEW SINGLE “ENJOY THE VIEW” TO KENTUCKY FLOOD SURVIVORS
Newman to Support ‘Kentucky Rising’ Fundraising Efforts Along with Fellow Eastern Kentucky Artists Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakum, and Tyler Childers
People in Eastern Kentucky are still struggling to put their lives back together. I see it every day, and this is one way I can help”PRESTONSBURG, KY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising country artist and Eastern Kentucky resident Hailey Newman will donate 100% of the proceeds from the digital release of her new single "Enjoy The View" to the Blue Grass Foundation's Kentucky Rising Fund.
— Rising country artist and Eastern Kentucky resident Hailey Newman
The fund was created in response to the devastating flooding in and around Newman's home region this summer. It will strategically support both immediate and long-term recovery projects for the area.
"Enjoy The View" will be released on October 28th, 2022, across all digital music streaming platforms and at linktr.ee/HaileyNewman. Hailey also encourages everyone to make an additional flood relief donation at https://bgcf.givingfuel.com/kentucky-rising-fund. Newman plans to donate 100% of "Enjoy The View' sales through the end of the year to Eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts.
"With the news of the devastating hurricanes in Florida and Puerto Rico, what happened here in Eastern Kentucky understandably isn't in the news anymore. But that doesn't mean that people all around me here aren't still struggling to put their lives back together. I see it every day, and this is one way I can help," said Newman.
Other country musicians from the area, including Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakum, and Tyler Childers, have also participated in the fundraising effort. Stapleton was spotted helping his Eastern Kentucky neighbors do flood cleanup in the immediate aftermath of the storms.
Hailey Newman was signed by Nashville's PCG Artist Development in 2020, releasing a series of infectious country-pop singles. The singer/songwriter has since been steadily building a regional fanbase while steadily releasing new material co-written with Nashville songwriters who have worked with Faith Hill, Jon Pardi, Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, Clay Walker, Wynonna Judd, Jo Dee Messina, and more.
Newman kicked off 2022 with a date supporting Lonestar at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, KY, was named Best Songwriter at the 2022 Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards (APPY's), and was named "Best In The Mountains Musician 2022" by Mountain Top Media.
Hailey's previous single, "Some Place Better," premiered exclusively with The Country Note website. Newman cites fellow Eastern Kentucky native Loretta Lynn as a huge inspiration. "She showed that no matter where you come from, you can still make a big impact," said Newman, who also had the pleasure to co-write with Loretta's longtime friend and Dove award-winning songwriter Kim McLean, who has also had songs recorded by Tim McGraw, Trisha Yearwood, and LeeAnn Womack.
For a list of upcoming performances and more information, visit her online at www.haileynewman.net.
For media requests, please contact:
Burke Allen/ Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
shaili@allenmediastrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn