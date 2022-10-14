Community Oncology Alliance Launches New Condensed Patient Satisfaction Survey to Record Patient Feedback More Easily
COA-Developed Patient Feedback Survey Now Available in Extended and Condensed Versions for Practice UseWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) has developed and released a condensed version of its successful Patient Satisfaction Survey to support the goal of continuous practice improvement, improving patient satisfaction, and addressing any issues. Available for use by all oncology practices, the patient survey tools help practices collect patient data on standardized measures, including wait time and provider responsiveness. These tools are available for free to all interested and registered oncology practices.
- Learn more about the patient experience surveys on the COA website.
COA developed the patient satisfaction surveys to be as accessible to patients and flexible for practice use as possible. They are available in five languages, can be taken on paper or online, and allow practices to benchmark their performance against national averages, others in their geographical area, practices of similar size or with similar patient populations, and within the cancer care team. The ability to benchmark performance is specifically important given the increasing importance of performance measures to insurers and government payment reform programs.
The new COA Patient Satisfaction Survey is a shorter version of the original Patient Satisfaction Survey that launched in 2012. Although providers found success with the 40-question version – with nearly 200,000 patient responses to date – COA began to consider a condensed version to reduce the time investment for provider and patient. The new condensed survey is just 15 questions, allowing for quicker, iterative collection of data while care improvement initiatives are taking place. Both surveys were based upon the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems program from the federal Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, a proven system that accurately captures the patient experience.
“Patient experience is the most fundamental measure of how a health care provider is performing. COA developed these patient satisfaction surveys to help practices better understand and improve care systems for patients with cancer,” said Bo Gamble, COA’s director of quality and value. “As the old saying goes, ‘you can’t manage what you don’t measure,’ and that is especially true with patient experience. As oncology reform efforts are increasingly being tied back to patient feedback, it becomes vital to a practice’s survival to capture, study, and act on that information.”
To learn more and start using the COA Patient Satisfaction Surveys, visit https://communityoncology.org/resources/patient-feedback-tools/.
###
About the Community Oncology Alliance: COA is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 5,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every day and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more at www.CommunityOncology.org. Follow COA on Twitter at www.twitter.com/oncologyCOA or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CommunityOncologyAlliance.
Drew Lovejoy
Community Oncology Alliance
info@coacancer.org