Closure Planned at S.D. Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) at North Hein Avenue Intersection in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

Contact: Steve Neumeister, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that S.D. Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) will be closed to traffic from the North Hein Avenue intersection to Six Mile Road beginning on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

A detour will be installed around the project at Veterans Parkway, 26th Street, and Six Mile Road. Access will be maintained to local traffic throughout the project on Six Mile Road to Highway 42.

The Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) closure is for grading and surfacing of the transition from the existing to the newly constructed sections on Highway 42 and will be open to traffic by Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

To learn more, please find the project summary, timeline, and maps for this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/siouxfalls-pcn-05c2-05c6-06yq.

